Three of the most influential job searches in Horry County prep sports are prepared to hit the next phase.
As such, Conway, Green Sea Floyds and new charter school Atlantic Collegiate Academy are all hoping to shape their schools for years to come. While ACA is looking for its first athletics director, Conway and Green Sea Floyds are preparing to start the interview process for their recently vacated head football coaching positions.
“We’re going to take our time and make sure we make the best hire for our football program,” Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said. “I think we’re going to have a lot of good options. I’m excited to get them in here and begin this process so we can make this hire and get this person involved in spring practices if possible.”
Until Thursday, the process was in a bit of a holding pattern while Horry County Schools did background checks on official applications. However, it appears that both schools have been cleared to begin the next phase and will commence interviews as early as next week.
Green Sea Floyds Athletics Director Derek Martin didn’t offer many specifics, saying only that he hoped to have a new coach in place soon.
However, while Conway and Green Sea Floyds might not be publicizing a specific date on the calendar, an added fall sports March practice window approved by the South Carolina High School League last year puts an impetus on each school to have their next coach ready before then.
Unlike the standard May practice sessions, no pads will be allowed in March. Nor can opposing teams work out against each other, like they can during the summer seven-on-seven slate, for instance. However, what is essentially a free month to train or work on learning a playbook could be a perfect acclimation window for schools like Conway and Green Sea Floyds that are breaking in new coaches.
In most recent cases, coaches still under contract in another district have typically split time between the two spots until the official contract goes into effect on July 1 of that academic year.
By that point this year, it also appears as if the new coaches at both schools will be operating with a shiny new toy.
HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Thursday that the synthetic field turf projects at Conway, Green Sea Floyds and Aynor are slated to begin “in the next few weeks.” Those three will join previously completed field projects at Carolina Forest, St. James, Socastee and Loris.
North Myrtle Beach will then round out the near-district-wide project when it begins in April or May after the completion of the Chiefs’ lacrosse seasons, per Bourcier.
The Trojans will be replacing Joey Price, who resigned on Oct. 31, three days after the completion of the 2022 season. Green Sea Floyds was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs. Price was 10-15 in three seasons with the Trojans but 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina. He previously worked in-county as an assistant at Loris and was the head coach at St. James for one season in 2017.
Carlton Terry was relieved of his duties on Nov. 17 after Conway was eliminated in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Tigers were 4-7 this fall and 24-34 during Terry’s six years.
A Conway graduate and longtime assistant coach, Terry previously indicated to MyHorryNews.com that he wished to remain involved in high school athletics elsewhere.
Over at the yet-to-be-constructed Atlantic Collegiate, Principal Mike Lorenz said Thursday that interviews should allow him to make an offer to an athletics director within the next two weeks. That would allow that hire to then be involved in the school’s hiring process for varsity and sub-varsity coaches for the 2023-2024 school year.
Lorenz said that he estimated that at least eight or nine applications for the position jumped out at him and that is where he concentrated his efforts for the interview process.
