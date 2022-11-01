Right around the time Brooke Rogers was feeling the pressure of the tie-breaker portion of her No. 1 singles match, Jason Williams broke out what could only be described as an insane amount of Utz Cheese Balls.
The 35-ounce container only comes out during special occasions.
And here was the Socastee girls tennis coach, lugging them around under his left arm. Stress eating? Sure. A good luck charm? At least on this night.
The Braves earned a spot in the Class 5A state championship with a 4-3 victory at Carolina Forest in the lower state championship on Tuesday.
“It was a lot of nerves,” Williams said. “If you see me walking with the Cheese Balls, that’s when the nerves hit. … I carry those around and I guess I nervous eat.”
The reason for Williams’ anxiety was easy to decipher.
Carolina Forest, the reigning Class 5A state champs, had already beaten the Braves twice this year during region play. And when Rogers ultimately lost to Olivia Bull in singles play, it forced both teams to get their doubles teams ready to go.
That’s where Williams also decided to call an audible.
He mixed up his No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams, putting Rogers with Caroline Williams (one of the coaches’ daughters who plays on the team). That tandem at No. 2 doubles made quick work of their counterparts from Carolina Forest, and the celebration associated with making the state finals for the second time in three years was on.
The satisfaction of winning the most important of the three matches against Carolina Forest didn’t hurt, either.
“We all knew as a team we were better than them,” Rogers said. “We all knew we could win our matches. And since it’s a team sport, you only need four. After I lost my [singles] match, I had to bounce back and win doubles.”
Joining them in winning matches Tuesday were No. 2 Cassidy Cocca (also in a tiebreaker), No. 3 Wae Man Chan and No. 4 Isabel Solazzo. Carolina Forest’s Bull won that match at No. 1 singles and also paid with Katie Godfree for a win at No. 1 doubles, while Payton Yates won at No. 5 singles.
Falling one win shy means there will be a new Class 5A state champion this fall. However, Panthers’ coach Alex McNabb can see this two-team status quo keeping up for seasons to come.
“We might be the top two competitive teams in our state,” McNabb said. “I knew [Tuesday] was going to be a big one. I knew it was going to be close. They came to win. They strategized that and they did it.
“It makes for exciting tennis. It makes for an exciting season, to be honest. I don’t like to win just lying down. That’s what I appreciate about Socastee. They come out and are aggressive. We don’t get too much of that throughout the season. I appreciate the competition they bring.”
A much larger than normal tennis crowd appreciated the drama of Tuesday's matches, too.
Socastee’s fans will now be charged with following them to Florence on Saturday. The Braves will face J.L. Mann at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
With five players remaining from the 2020 state title winners, the formula for the next few days is rather simple, Williams said.
“We’ve just got to stay healthy,” he said. “We’ll play our game. They’ll play their game. We’ve just got to stay healthy. We’ve got to play our match and not let it get in our head. They’ve been there. They were younger, but they’ve been there. They know the routine of it now.”
And that the container of Cheese Balls will have a reserved seat on the bus.
