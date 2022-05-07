FLORENCE | Heading into the third set, Nolan Cahill reminded himself that he hadn’t lost a tiebreaker all season.

His team needed him to keep that streak going.

“I knew it was getting close,” said Cahill, the No. 4 player in Myrtle Beach’s ladder. “I knew I had to win this one to clinch it there.”

The sophomore stayed perfect and so did the Seahawks, winning the Class 4A state championship 4-1 over Greenwood Saturday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence. The victory capped a 23-0 season and returned the Seahawks to the top of 4A tennis. They last won the title in 2019.

“It feels amazing,” said Rivers Cahill, Nolan Cahill’s older brother and the team’s No.1/captain. “We won my freshman year. It’s been a long journey to get back here, but it feels good to do it again.”

COVID canceled high school tennis in 2020, and last year the Seahawks’ season ended in a 4-3 playoff loss to South Aiken. But heading into this spring, optimism ran high. The team played a tough schedule early, and with each victory the expectations rose.

“All of our team has just gotten better and better throughout the year,” Rivers Cahill said. “We pulled through in all those matches and it just kept giving our guys more and more confidence to just know that we can do this … know that we can win the state championship.”

As they did during their last title run, the Seahawks underwent a coaching change during the season. In 2019, Myrtle Beach’s beloved tennis coach and the Cahills’ grandfather Rivers Lynch died late in the season.

Earlier this year, Seahawks coach Matthew Adzema stepped down and the program turned to Jeremy Howard, the JV girls basketball coach. Howard said the team’s goal was clear: win a state title.

“My guys really deserved to be there,” he said.

The Seahawks started strong Saturday, but things got closer as the matches progressed.

No. 3 Spenser Green (6-4, 6-4) and No. 5 David Raynor (6-0, 3-6, 10-2) picked up wins for Myrtle Beach, but No. 2 Elliott Finger (2-6, 6-2, 7-10) dropped a close one.