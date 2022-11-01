For the third straight year, an Horry County girls tennis team will play for the 5A state title.
The only question is whether it will be the 2020 champions Socastee or the reigning state champs Carolina Forest.
“That’s where it’s come through — one of us,” Socastee coach Jason Williams said.
The Panthers and Braves will play for the 5A lower state title today at 5 p.m. at Carolina Forest.
Each punched their ticket to the lower state title match last week with a 6-0 victory. The No. 1 Panthers (13-1) knocked off No. 2 Lexington and the No. 2 Braves (13-4) defeated region foe and No. 3 seed Conway.
Fittingly, the two rivals will decide who will represent the lower state in Saturday morning’s 5A state championship match at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center in Florence.
Carolina Forest won the two regular season meetings 6-1 and 4-3, though each contest featured multiple tiebreaks.
“We’re close,” said Williams, who is in his seventh year leading the Socastee program. “They’re a real solid team. … No doubt about it.”
While both rosters include players with state championship experience, Socastee has the more veteran lineup with seven seniors, including three on the ladder (Nos. 1, 3 and 6). Carolina Forest has just one senior in its ladder (No. 3). Yet the Panthers have prevailed in the last four meetings, sweeping the Braves in both 2021 and 2022.
“They are our biggest competition,” said Carolina Forest’s second-year coach Alex McNabb.
The matchup of No. 1s is particularly strong. Socastee’s Brooke Rogers won the individual 4A/5A state title last year while Carolina Forest’s Olivia Bull finished third.
“We’ve known each other for a long time,” said Rogers, a senior and a recent North-South all-star selection. “It’s kind of more like a mental game, so that makes it harder on all of us. And I think the matchups are really equal.”
Bull, a sophomore, agreed.
“They really have good players,” she said. “We always go to tiebreaks with them, so it could go either way.”
Regardless of how today’s match ends, local teams could be again competing for the state crown next year.
In fact, Horry County teams dominated the lower state 5A playoffs in 2022. Including No. 4 seed St. James, all of the county’s 5A teams reached the second round, and three of the four made it to the third.
And it might not be just Socastee and Carolina Forest duking it out next year. During Thursday's match, Williams said the state needs to be on the lookout next year for Conway, another title contender.
“If I could make an all-star team out of this group, it’d be awesome,” he said. “I’d take our county over any county in the state.”
