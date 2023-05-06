FLORENCE | The Seahawks did it again.
For the second straight year, the Myrtle Beach boys tennis team won a 4A state championship. The team defeated Riverside 5-1 on Saturday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence to win their third state title in five years (2019, 2022, 2023).
“We came in here and we kind of knew what we were getting into,” coach Alec Marinaro said. “But we also knew Riverside is a strong team. They’re here in the state championship, too. This is why you play the game. We knew that if we just went out there and played our tennis, no one could beat us.
“I think if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that we don’t need to do a bunch of extra things. We just needed to play Seahawk tennis.”
Playing Seahawk tennis is exactly what Myrtle Beach did.
On Saturday, the team relied on its dominance in singles play to win early. They did not let their foot off the gas.
Things began with senior Elliott Finger’s win in the fourth position for the Seahawks, followed quickly by a win from No. 1 Nolan Cahill.
With the Seahawks up 2-0, it didn’t take long for those in attendance to realize Myrtle Beach was on the cusp of quickly wrapping up the state title. Attention first shifted to court five, where Ashiv Patel finished up perhaps the most dominant win of the day, giving the Seahawks the 3-0 lead.
Then, just over an hour after play began, Spenser Green closed out a straight-set win on court two, officially clinching the championship.
“I knew our team had a really good shot coming in,” Cahill, a junior, said. “But I also knew we couldn’t come in too cocky and think that this was just going to be another walk in the park. We all had to play tennis today to pull this one out.
“This is a fun team and we have fun, but when it comes down to it, we know how to win.”
It’s become clear that this Myrtle Beach program, indeed, knows how to win.
And as it has for several years, it won under the on-court leadership of a Cahill.
Nolan, whose older brother Rivers was the team’s No. 1 as a senior on last year’s championship team, is the team’s unquestioned leader.
His commanding win over Riverside’s standout Connor Maddox on Saturday was just a quick look at what he continues to provide for the Myrtle Beach program.
“It’s a blessing and a curse to have someone who is the rock on your team like Nolan Cahill is,” Marinaro said. “I don’t get to watch him play so much because I’m rotating through to his teammates' courts. Nolan’s got it. It’s one of those things where, even if he’s behind, I trust him as a young adult, a tennis player and a champion to go in there and do what he needs to do.”
Finger, who captured Myrtle Beach’s first win and was one of the first players on the court after the win to celebrate, said after the match that his time at Myrtle Beach has been highlighted by simply having a good time.
Cahill joked after the match that he’ll often look over in amazement that Finger “just wins in 30 minutes.”
It was only fitting that the senior jumpstarted Myrtle Beach’s winning ways on Saturday.
“This has been great,” Finger said. “I’ve been laughing all the time, and we’ve been winning all the time. That’s about as great as it can get.”
The Seahawks celebrated plenty after the win over Riverside.
But, in the team’s post-match huddle, there was already a theme: when does the quest for a three-peat start?
The team will graduate Finger, but the other four Seahawks singles starters will return in 2024. They’ll also return Saturday’s doubles duo of Caleb Cahill and Foster Cahill — Nolan’s younger brothers who are in eighth and ninth grade respectively.
More winning is certainly in the future for the Seahawks.
For now though, the program is building what Marinaro calls a dynasty.
“They are true champions to their core, and this is just awesome to go back-to-back,” the coach said. “It’s hard to win one [championship] in anything, yet alone to do it twice and prove that you’re a part of a dynasty. This is three in five years. Some of these seniors are graduating with three rings… it’s just incredible.”
