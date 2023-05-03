The Myrtle Beach boys tennis team is just one win away from being able to use the title “back-to-back champs.”
The Seahawks earned a lower state title on Wednesday evening at the Rivers Lynch Tennis Center, defeating Lucy Beckham 6-0.
Myrtle Beach was dominant on its home court to punch its ticket to Saturday’s state finals, not dropping a set all afternoon.
“These guys have had a goal since last year,” head coach Jeremy Howard said. “That [2022 championship team] was a young class, so they always told me that they were trying to get back and repeat. Watching this and how everything unfolded today was great.
“A lot of teams don’t get the opportunity to defend their title. So at the end of the day, that’s our motto. We’re coming to defend. We aren’t going to lay down and let somebody else take it from us.”
Nolan Cahill, who played at the No. 4 spot for Myrtle Beach in last year’s state championship match, led the way in the No. 1 spot for the Seahawks. He won in straight sets, at the time boosting the team’s lead to 3-0.
Howard said Cahill, a junior, is the vocal on-court leader for this team. He noted that after Cahill’s older brother, Rivers, graduated last year, the team hasn’t missed a beat with leadership energy.
“He got us rolling,” Howard said. “To think that he’s just a junior and that we’re going to have him back next year… he’s just such a great leader. The guys look at him. He’s stepped it up, and the guys love him. They respond to everything he says. That’s what we needed this year is a great leader, and he is that great leader.”
The Seahawks win was officially clinched when the doubles duo of Caleb Cahill and Foster Cahill — Nolan’s younger brothers — won their match in straight sets (6-2, 6-0).
For Howard, watching the duo clinch the win for Myrtle Beach was special.
He said observing them be aware of what was at stake was one of the highlights of the evening.
“They’ve been doing things all season, and they love those types of moments,” Howard said. “They have a good connection together because they’ve been playing together coming up. When they clinched that, they knew we were going back. They like those moments. They were hoping it would come down to them. I could see them watching every court.”
Myrtle Beach is looking to win back-to-back state championships and a total of three in the span of five years. The team also won a state title in 2019.
The Seahawks will face the winner of the upper state title match between Riverside and Wade Hampton.
Howard said his team will continue to stay loose to try to add another championship to the banner at the tennis center in Myrtle Beach.
“Last year was business. It was a mission year,” Howard said. “But now, we have a younger crew that really likes to have fun. They have us out here having fun, dancing and listening to music, but they still do their job. This is a good crew.
“Myrtle Beach is going to be there… we’re back in the house and defending our title.”
