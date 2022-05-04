The Myrtle Beach boys tennis team is returning to the state title match for the first time since 2019.

The Seahawks defeated Beaufort 6-0 Wednesday, keeping their undefeated season alive.

“Last year we thought we should’ve been there," senior Rivers Cahill said. "[We] had a couple guys lose that we thought shouldn’t have lost, just tough. But it feels good to be back.”

Following Elliott Finger’s clinching point, coach Alec Marinaro rushed the court with his players and joined the celebration.

“I just love these boys honestly,” Marinaro said.

The Seahawks started off the lower state championship strong and never looked back, which fits the theme for this year‘s team. Now at 22-0 on the year, Myrtle Beach has blown through the competition this season, only needing to play a decisive seventh game once.

“We’re really good at the bottom of the lineup,“ Cahill said. “Those guys always get us rolling early.”

He added that seeing his teammates succeed early gives him confidence. It’s a confidence that is easily recognizable to Marinaro.

“It makes me emotional how locked in they are,” Marinaro said. “Even when they take it to a third, tiebreaker set in their own match, they know what to do. Most of the time when I walk up to them, I don’t have to say anything.”

Finger is one of those players. He had to make a comeback in his first set and force a tiebreaker to clinch an early lead.

“I just feel like I’m a very momentum-type person, and when I get my momentum and I get my confidence, I really start playing my best tennis,” Finger said.

To say the last four years for Myrtle Beach boys tennis has been a roller coaster would be an understatement. In 2019, the program's beloved head coach Rivers Lynch died late in the season. The team went on to win the program’s first state championship in a decade.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season and the Seahawks' first real chance at a state title defense was upended by South Aiken in a gut-wrenching 4-3 loss at home last season.