Carolina Forest’s girls tennis team didn’t claw its way to the 5A state championship match.

The Panthers rolled there.

Carolina Forest (18-0) dominated Wando 6-0 Tuesday in the lower state championship, another notch in a playoff run in which the Panthers have an unblemished sheet (6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0). They are scheduled to play the upper state champion Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center in Lexington County.

“It’s really kind of wild,” first-year coach Alex McNabb said. “These girls couldn’t wait to get back on the bus just to party all the way home. I think this is the first time that they’ve all kind of come to the realization of where we’re at and how well we’ve done this season. … After today, beating Wando 6-0, that was a huge win for us.”

Before this season, the Panthers had never won a region title in girls tennis. They’ve not only accomplished that feat, but they have a chance to claim the ultimate prize later this week.

And this is a team that just named a head coach in July.

McNabb, who played tennis in middle and high school, was asked to lead the program when the Panthers couldn't find a coach. A job coach at CFHS, she'd heard they had some talent, but she didn't know how strong of a group she'd inherited.

“They’re so out of this world right now and I am, too,” said McNabb, who had never coached a high school team before this season. “We just had a little heart-to-heart and I told them how proud, how honored I am to be their coach this season.”