Carolina Forest didn’t have a girls tennis coach in July.
With the season approaching and the school in a bind, principal Gaye Driggers heard Alex McNabb had a background in the sport, so she asked the school’s job coach if she would take the position. McNabb, who had never coached a high school team, took over the program this summer. Now the Panthers are one win from playing for a 5A state championship.
“It’s really almost too much to be honest,” said McNabb, whose team knocked off River Bluff 6-0 Monday and will face Wando in the lower state title match Tuesday afternoon. “It’s awesome and I’m not complaining one bit, but it’s kind of wild to think about.”
A West Virginia native, McNabb grew up playing tennis and soccer, even finishing as a runner-up in a tennis state championship. But before this season, her coaching experience had been limited to youth leagues and camps.
“I’ve had a lot of really great coaches in my past,” McNabb said. “So really, I just use a lot of what I learned from them and kind of take it from there.”
To be fair, it’s not like McNabb inherited a bare cupboard at CFHS. Before she took the job, she’d heard rumblings about a talented group of young athletes, some still in middle school, who were beginning to come into their own. Yet until this season, the Panthers had never won a region championship, let alone a state title.
“Honestly, my first few matches in, I started being like, ‘OK Alex, you’ve got something really great here and it could go really far,’” she said. “These girls are good. They’re here to play.”
The Panthers play in the same region as Socastee, the reigning 5A state champions, so McNabb knew her players would be challenged. But the Panthers defeated the Braves 6-0 in their first match and held on for a 4-3 win in the second. They won the school's first region title in girls tennis.
With Monday’s victory, they are 17-0 this season.
“Just from the very start, it’s funny, it’s just been a good feeling, a positive exciting feeling all the way through the whole season,” McNabb said. “These girls have been great, driven. They love to play. They hit all the time. … It’s just been a really good chemistry between all of us, I think, which is surprising for a first-year coach.”
Olivia Bull, the team’s No. 1, said she’s not surprised the close-knit team has enjoyed so much success this season.
“Not really,” she said. “Because we’re pretty good. We have a pretty strong team. So I kind of thought we were going to do good this year.”
To understand just how young the Panthers are, consider that Bull is a ninth grader and their No. 2, Katie Godfree, is an eighth grader. The team’s roster also includes a seventh grader.
“A lot of promise for the coming few years,” McNabb said. “So I’m excited about that.”
Socastee fell to Wando in the third round of the playoffs last week, and on Tuesday the Panthers will travel to the Warriors’ home court for the lower state title match. The winner will play for the state championship Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center in Lexington County.
Regardless of what happens Tuesday, McNabb said her players should be praised for what they’ve accomplished this season.
“Even if they get knocked out, they still deserve it,” she said. “They’ve played really hard this season.”
