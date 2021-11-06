Coach Alex McNabb gathers with the team at center court to celebrate Carolina Forest winning the state championships in girls tennis on a chilly, windy and cloudy Saturday in Cayce, South Carolina. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
CAYCE | As the Carolina Forest girls tennis team inched closer to a state championship, the nerves of head coach Alex McNabb peaked but her confidence never wavered.
“They, like, make me a little bit of a nervous wreck sometimes,” McNabb said with a laugh. “I just had full confidence in these girls, and all season long they pulled off some really impressive tennis.”
On Saturday, the Panthers also pulled off something that hadn’t been accomplished in the history of the program: they won a state championship.
Carolina Forest's Olivia Bull, a freshman, returns a ball as the Panthers win the state championships defeating Riverside on Saturday in Cayce, South Carolina. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest girls tennis team wins state championship
Despite having two matches still in play, Kristina Minhoff took the decisive second set against Riverside’s Parker Burdette to clinch the championship-sealing fourth point for the Panthers at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center in Lexington County. The Panthers would claim the remaining two matches, winning the 5A state title by a commanding 6-0 margin.
The championship completed a perfect season for the Panthers, who finished the year 19-0. With an unblemished result Saturday, the Panthers also completed the 2021 playoffs without dropping a single set.
“It just goes to show that the girls are young and they got passion,” McNabb said. “They want to be here. They want to win the game. They’ll do whatever it takes.”
The Panthers are the second consecutive Horry County girls tennis team to win the 5A crown. Socastee won the championship last year.
For Carolina Forest, the victory was historic. It marked the school's first state championship in a team sport since girls golf won it all in 2006. In fact, the Panthers had never won a team state championship in anything other than girls golf (2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006).
Carolina Forest had not even reached the state finals in any team sport since the softball team lost the state championship in 2012.
Making this title more impressive?
The Panthers' No. 1 player, Olivia Bull, is a ninth grader and their No. 2, Katie Godfree, is an eighth grader.
McNabb said the win Saturday shows the potential for the coming years.
“They got something to look forward to,” the coach said. “Where they’re at right now and where they’re going to be in a couple years, it’s going to be unbelievable.”
Bull never trailed but said she felt some pressure as her match progressed.
“I was a little nervous because I knew how much it meant to all of us,” she said. “I knew if I won, we’d start being up 1-0 instead of being down 0-1. I was a little bit nervous, but I knew we could do it.”
While it may have looked like the Panthers cruised to a state title, the wind in Cayce Saturday morning made the victory more difficult.
“I knew it was going to be windy, so I just had to hit the ball deep and down the middle,” Bull said.
Along with having a young squad, the Panthers also have a first-year head coach. McNabb was asked to take over the program in late July. She had never coached a varsity sport.
“These ladies, their personalities, their passion for the sport has just been unbelievable,” McNabb said. “It’s really rubbed off on me. At first, I was nervous going into it, but as the season progressed my confidence just grew and grew with these ladies.”
McNabb said this team is not a “one and done” as all of Saturday's are expected to return next year.
“We’re going to keep coming back as long as we can,” the coach said.
