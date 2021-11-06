CAYCE | As the Carolina Forest girls tennis team inched closer to a state championship, the nerves of head coach Alex McNabb peaked but her confidence never wavered.

“They, like, make me a little bit of a nervous wreck sometimes,” McNabb said with a laugh. “I just had full confidence in these girls, and all season long they pulled off some really impressive tennis.”

On Saturday, the Panthers also pulled off something that hadn’t been accomplished in the history of the program: they won a state championship.

Despite having two matches still in play, Kristina Minhoff took the decisive second set against Riverside’s Parker Burdette to clinch the championship-sealing fourth point for the Panthers at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center in Lexington County. The Panthers would claim the remaining two matches, winning the 5A state title by a commanding 6-0 margin.

The championship completed a perfect season for the Panthers, who finished the year 19-0. With an unblemished result Saturday, the Panthers also completed the 2021 playoffs without dropping a single set.

“It just goes to show that the girls are young and they got passion,” McNabb said. “They want to be here. They want to win the game. They’ll do whatever it takes.”

The Panthers are the second consecutive Horry County girls tennis team to win the 5A crown. Socastee won the championship last year.

For Carolina Forest, the victory was historic. It marked the school's first state championship in a team sport since girls golf won it all in 2006. In fact, the Panthers had never won a team state championship in anything other than girls golf (2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006).

Carolina Forest had not even reached the state finals in any team sport since the softball team lost the state championship in 2012.

Making this title more impressive?

The Panthers' No. 1 player, Olivia Bull, is a ninth grader and their No. 2, Katie Godfree, is an eighth grader.