Carolina Forest won’t have another perfect season this fall.
Alex McNabb is fine with that.
“It was a good come-to-Jesus moment,” the second-year girls tennis coach said of last month's loss to Waccamaw. That was the Panthers' first defeat since 2020 and the only blemish on their 2022 record. “We were kind of like, ‘We’re not going to ride this season off last year’s state title. We’re going to have to work for it.’"
So how did the reigning 5A state champions respond to the loss? By defeating their rival Socastee — the 2020 5A state champion — 6-1. The two squads will face off again this afternoon with the region title on the line.
“We came back pretty tough,” McNabb said.
Heading into this season, expectations ran high for the Panthers. After going 19-0 a year ago and winning the state championhip over Riverside by a 6-0 margin, Carolina Forest returned most of its talented 15-player squad, replacing just one of the top seven in the team’s ladder.
“Our girls are really consistent,” McNabb said. “They know how to hang tough. And really, I’ve seen it happen quite a few times so far where the girls, they get down on themselves mentally, but they can change that within the match and come back and win some pretty tough matches. I’ve seen them get past that mental block.”
If anything, this team may be even stronger that the title-winning crew. Unlike last year, when essentially everyone who tried out made the roster, McNabb had to be more judicious this year, picking her team from the more than two dozen athletes who wanted to play. In the process, she added some young talent, picking up two seventh graders and an eighth grader.
“They really show a lot of awesome promise,” the coach said. “That’s exciting for the future.”
One of those budding stars is Mayissa Dorcely, an 8th grader from Ten Oaks Middle School. She’s advanced to No. 6 on the team's ladder.
“It’s my first year, so everything’s like new for me,” Dorcely said. “It’s a learning process. … I haven’t won every single match, but the matches that I lose, I learn from them so I can get better.”
Her goals, however, are the same as her more experienced peers.
“I want to win a state championship and get a ring,” she said.
Despite the team’s success, McNabb said she tries not to let the girls feel so much pressure to win that it’s overwhelming. She emphasizes a relaxed, fun environment.
But the Panthers do recognize that success attracts competition. Even in their victory over Socastee last month, four of the matches went to tiebreakers.
“We think that everyone’s coming after us,” said Olivia Bull, a sophomore and the team’s No. 1. “We just need to stay on top and still be ready and act like we haven’t won yet, so that we’re ready when we’re going into these matches.”
The Panthers are undefeated in region play. If they win all of their remaining matches, they will lock up a No. 1 playoff seed and the ideal starting position for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
“Our team came in with a lot of confidence this year,” said Greyson Orr, one of the team’s three seniors. “That is what has led to a lot of our success, knowing that we have a state ring now. … Winning helps you win more, and it gives you the drive get another ring for the other hand.”
