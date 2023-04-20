The job isn't finished yet, but the Carolina Forest boys tennis team took a major step toward winning a region title on Wednesday.
The Panthers traveled to St. James for a battle of two red-hot programs — both of which had yet to drop a region match heading into the night.
Carolina Forest rolled through singles play with four wins in five matches and then won both doubles matches to secure the 6-1 victory against the Sharks.
“Any time you play a really good team like St. James and come away with a win, it’s good for your team,” Carolina Forest head coach Shane Dular said after the match. “They are a fantastic program with some really good players.”
The win puts Carolina Forest in a strong position to win the region, but that isn’t locked up quite yet.
The two teams will play again on Thursday, this time at Carolina Forest. If St. James wins, the region winner will be decided by a tiebreaker process that would be worked out after Thursday’s match.
For Dular and the Panthers, it’s eighth grader Dawson Daves who has been the team’s anchor this season.
Daves has been a force as Carolina Forest’s No. 1 this year. He won both singles matches against St. James’ Alex Knight on Wednesday (6-2, 6-2) and is contributing in key ways at the top spot of the lineup.
Both Daves and Colton Oljeski, who locks down the Panthers’ No. 2 spot, won their singles matches in straight sets to key the Panthers win.
“Any time you can add an upper-tier player and slot other players around him, it just makes everyone better,” Dular said of Daves. “Dawson’s practice habits, how he plays, it all just makes our whole team better. He’s been fantastic this year and we’re hoping he keeps it going.”
Daves and Oljeski paired up in doubles play and won handily — 6-0, 6-2.
St. James had bright spots on the night that head coach Lee Cannon said are encouraging as he looks to Thursday night.
Despite a 6-1 final, Cannon feels there is plenty to take away and into Thursday's match.
“What I take from tonight is that this is competitive,” Cannon said of the matchup. “I think tomorrow, that 6-1 on the board could be a 4-3 our way. It could even be possibly better than 4-3. We can make a statement, or we can lay down… we need to build, not duck and cover.”
For the Panthers, the mission is simple — win Thursday, and win the region.
Wednesday was step one in attempting to complete the two-day sweep against St. James.
Now, Dular said it’s all about following the trusted process.
“We need to hydrate, eat and get some sleep,” the coach said Wednesday night. “It’s going to be a tough one tomorrow night. They are a fantastic program. Coach Cannon does a tremendous job and they’ve got a bunch of great players who fight hard.
“It’s going to be tough. I need them physically to get ready for tomorrow, and then once the match rolls around, we’ll be mentally ready.”
First serve on Thursday is set for 5 p.m. at Carolina Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.