Four home runs, including an Abby Guthrie grand slam, highlighted a big night for St. James softball.
The Sharks defeated Wando 10-1 Friday at home in a game that Adam Jones called a potential “statement game on steroids” earlier in the week.
“We came out and did what we knew we could do. We were just hoping we would,” Jones said Friday. “That’s all we did in practice yesterday was hit the ball. Hit the ball. I don’t think we even threw a ball.”
The extra swings ended up being the difference. The team had three home runs in the fifth inning alone.
For St. James, the game avenged a 4-1 loss to the Warriors in the second round of the district playoffs a year ago. The defeat sent the higher-seeded Sharks to the elimination round, where they were ultimately sent packing by River Bluff a few days later.
“We’ve had them on our minds since last year,” Jones said. “We knew the last couple weeks we’d probably see them in our bracket.”
Jones’ team is now off until Wednesday, when it will host the district finals. No matter who comes to town, it will have to beat the Sharks twice to advance, while St. James will have two opportunities to win one game to the same.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
St. James 10, Wando 1
Berkeley 16, Conway 1 (5 innings)
Fort Dorchester 14, Socastee 0 (5 innings)
Carolina Forest 13, Stratford 8
Class 3A
Aynor 11, Swansea 4
Loris 6, Gilbert 2
Class 1A
East Clarendon 6, Green Sea Floyds 4
BASEBALL
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach 4, James Island 2
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A
Stall 4, Carolina Forest 3 (OT)
Class 4A
James Island 3, Myrtle Beach 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
BOYS TENNIS
Class 4A State Final, 10 a.m., Saturday, Florence
Myrtle Beach vs. Riverside
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A, Third round (Saturday)
No. 2 River Bluff at No. 1 St. James, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class 5A, Elimination round (Saturday)
No. 4 Cane Bay at No. 3 St. James, 12 p.m.
Class 3A, Elimination round (Saturday)
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Hanahan, 12 p.m.
No. 3 Gilbert at No. 4 Loris, 2 p.m.
Class 1A, Elimination round (Saturday)
No. 2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt at No. 3 Green Sea Floyds, 1 p.m.
Class 5A, District Championship (Monday)
No. 2 Wando/No. 3 Ashley Ridge at No. 1 Carolina Forest
Class 4A, District Championship (Friday)
TBD at No. 1.North Myrtle Beach
SOFTBALL
Class 5A, Elimination round (Monday)
No. 4 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Ashley Ridge
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway
Class 1A, Elimination round (Monday)
TBD at No. 4 Green Sea Floyds
Class 5A, District championship (Wednesday)
TBD at No. 1 St. James
Class 3A, District championship (Wednesday)
TBD at No. 1 Aynor
TBD at No. 3 Loris
