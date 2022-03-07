Billy Hurston was at St. James the day the school opened in 2003.
After nearly two full decades, he’s ready to say goodbye.
Hurston, the Sharks’ athletics director and formerly the football and girls basketball head coach, will retire at the end of this academic year.
“It’s been good. It’s been fun. I’m just retiring from this job, not retiring from work,” Hurston said Monday. “There are a lot of other things. There’s no other time to work out, to fish, to golf. It’s all day and after dark. I’ve rather enjoyed it. But there are some other things I want to do.”
Hurston, who will turn 62 in April, has had a variety of roles at the school and its feeder programs after previously doing the same at Socastee from 1992-2003 during his full-time capacity and prior to that as a part-time or substitute teacher and coach. He pointed out that at one point or another, he served under 13 different Braves head coaches.
When St. James opened and split Socastee’s enrollment, Hurston was recruited to take over the Sharks’ football program. Not long after he started, and with the school still needing a girls basketball coach, he did that, too.
Hurston took over the top job in the St. James athletics program prior to the 2018-2019 academic year. He followed his good friend and longtime co-hort, Paula Lee. The two previously worked together at Socastee before St. James opened. While with the Braves, the two coached girls basketball and spearheaded what is now known as the United Bank Holiday Invitational — the girls’ side of the Beach Ball Classic.
As St. James’ first varsity football coach, Hurston led the Sharks to a 16-56 record during his seven seasons, making the playoffs twice, including in his final season.
Hurston spent parts of the next few years as an assistant athletics director and assistant coach for various programs. One of those stints was with the boys basketball team during its best season in school history, 2014-2015. That year, Hurston helped head coach Sylvester Carr’s squad advance to the third round of the state playoffs.
When Lee retired following the 2017-2018 school year, Hurston was promoted.
His 30 years in the district, coupled with his master’s degree, meant he was the highest-paid athletics employee in the district and the third-highest at St. James; he is scheduled to make $103,451.60 this academic year. Hurston joked about time having more to do with that than anything.
And he certainly put in his time.
It will wrap up with his stint as the school’s third athletics director.
“When I took the job, I told [Principal Vann Pennell] I’d go three, four, five years,” Hurston said. “I had a packet and a five-year plan. I’ve kind of accomplished everything ahead of schedule.”
The school, either independently or via Horry County Schools, has upgraded its weight room, softball practice facility, tennis entrance and track in recent years. The Sharks’ primary stadium unveiled one of the largest video boards in the state earlier this school year, and the district-wide stadium turf project will commence at St. James in May, as well.
Hurston’s position has yet to be advertised through the Horry County Schools’ employment portal. Neither Pennell nor district athletics director Jason Cox were immediately available for comment, so it is not yet known when that will happen. Hurston’s replacement will be the sixth new Horry County athletics director hired in a little over one calendar year.
Tony Heilbronn was named to the top spot at North Myrtle Beach last March. Two months later, Josh Vinson was tapped for the same job at Socastee. Then, in June, Cox left Conway to become the district’s athletics director. He was replaced by former Tigers baseball coach Anthony Carroll. Carolina Forest — which saw former athletics director Tripp Satterwhite abruptly resign due to health reasons in the fall — hired Ina Thompson. She began working at the school in January.
St. James will soon follow suit.
“I don’t have any regrets,” Hurston said. “Did I ever think I was going to be a head football coach? No. Did I ever think I was going to be a head AD? No. But I had high expectations. These 19 years have been a blink of an eye. I feel like I retired from football only a couple years ago.”
