Matt Adzema understood how talented his team was.
After all, the Myrtle Beach boys tennis team had just become the first public school to win a prestigious tournament in more than two decades and was part of a small number of programs expected to compete for the Class 4A state championship this spring.
Yet, on March 7 — one day after winning the Florence Tennis Association’s event and exactly two months before the Seahawks would claim their 10th state title in school history — the coach left a meeting with his superiors and resigned his athletics position hours later.
“It just wasn’t Seahawk tennis to me,” the 27-year-old former coach said. “The behavior wasn’t up to par.
"During the meeting, it kind of clicked. If I’m not supported, I need to quit.”
At the root of that meeting with Myrtle Beach Athletics Director John Cahill, Principal Kristin Altman and the team’s assistant coaches, Adzema said, was his desire to discipline players he believed were out of line during the Seahawks’ championship matches of the FTA tournament on Sunday March 6.
Myrtle Beach beat Durham Academy (N.C.) in the finals. Adzema was proud of his team’s accomplishment but equally disturbed by several of his players instigating on-court arguments with opposing players. Adzema said his team’s sportsmanship issues had been bubbling since the team’s preseason challenge matches — when the squad’s pecking order was established — and needed to be addressed sooner rather than later.
The next day, Adzema told his bosses he wanted to suspend the involved players for one match each. Instead, he said Cahill — who refused to answer any questions on this subject — overruled him.
For some close to Myrtle Beach athletics, the events that led to a coach of a championship-caliber team quitting midseason was an eye-opening moment, and the school’s other programs soon took notice. For those elsewhere in the high school and youth sports industry, Adzema’s actions were only another example of deteriorating sportsmanship penetrating seemingly every facet of amateur athletics.
Coaches and administrators are deciding enough is enough, finding less stressful avenues to stay involved.
Officials are quitting in droves, attempting to avoid increasing abuse.
Athletic trainers aren’t applying for open jobs or leaving the public sector, leaving crucial medical positions unfilled.
And parents who are expecting perfection from the other adults in charge of their kids are often teetering it all over the edge.
Everyone is looking for a solution, often to frustratingly dead ends. Frankly, those who want the most change are struggling to pinpoint the cause. That’s difficult, given that each phase of the issue is somehow connected to another.
What’s clear is that too many boiling points have been reached, and sports can no longer be compartmentalized from the outside world.
“The lack of sportsmanship has been growing,” said Jon Solomon, the editorial director for the Washington D.C.-based Aspen Institute Sports and Society program. “That was happening before COVID. COVID exacerbated it.”
THE BRUNT OF IT
Jake Rosiek has been a basketball referee for a quarter century. For the past 12 years, he’s been the District 11 director, responsible for recruiting and training his peers.
He’s also spent 10 years as a football official on the high school level and refereed some rec league softball there for a bit.
He walks into every gym or onto every field intending to be Switzerland. Instead, Rosiek is catching hell night in and night out. He’s been in the profession long enough where most of it goes in one ear and out the other.
That doesn’t mean he’s not seeing the impact on younger officials.
“It’s the only job in the world where you’re expected to be perfect on day one and get better from there,” Rosiek said, paraphrasing a message often repeated by one of his mentors. “We don’t have realistic expectations of officials, who are human.”
Rosiek believes some of the abuse is stemming from what fans see at the professional and college ranks. There, instant replay and social media accounts are dedicated to catching mistakes. At the lower amateur levels, those invested are given the impression that their officials should be of the same quality.
It’s led to heated moments in games where relatively little is on the line by comparison.
Across the country, media outlets have documented verbal and physical abuse against officials. Even when they remain verbal, as they mostly have locally, the progression of player and parent actions has caught officials’ attention.
• In soccer matches involving at least one Horry County team this spring, MyHorryNews learned of at least three known instances where 10 or more yellow cards were handed out during a single contest.
• On March 29 during a junior varsity girls soccer game at Conway, a parent was ejected for using foul language directed at officials. She was removed from the stadium, but at the conclusion of the game she approached the officials again as they walked to their cars. Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said the woman in question was stopped by an assistant principal and an assistant athletics director. The next day, Carroll gave the woman her one and only warning. If she did it again, she’d be subject to a permanent ban from all athletics contests.
After Carroll held his fan’s feet to the fire, word spread fast. There were no more reported incidents at Conway throughout the remainder of the spring sports season.
However, the issues aren’t always nipped in the bud, and what dictates crossing the line isn’t always so easy to determine.
Officials in every sport have complained about excessive abuse from the stands. And absent a few four-letter words, it’s difficult for administrators to rein it in once it begins. It often leads to inappropriate comments escalating in a hurry.
And, yes, sometimes in both directions.
For instance, at a varsity soccer game at St. James in April, a referee lost his cool, turned toward the stands and shouted back at fans who had ridden him for a number of offside calls.
“For several officials, they quit doing this job because the verbal abuse gets to them and they can’t see it as being worth it,” said another local soccer referee who was granted anonymity by MyHorryNews due to concerns with his full-time job. “We are struggling mightily at retaining new referees because parents are monsters.”
A recent national release said that as many as 60% of first-year soccer referees either quit during that initial season or do not return for a second year. That goes for high school right on down to the youth levels, where games are often played without a sanctioned referee.
It’s left organizations and leagues trying to fight back in their own way.
On top of de-escalation procedures, some leagues are going to extremes.
No-noise events — where fans are not allowed to cheer, let alone jeer — have started to become more common, mostly at the youth or travel circuits. One venue in York County instituted a zero-tolerance policy, where one fan’s actions mean clearing the entire stands.
Still, that’s not always enough, as referees in most sports at the high school level have no direct authority over spectators and are reliant upon the host team addressing the problem.
In baseball, at least in South Carolina, umpires were instructed to preempt on-field issues before they happened. Emulation of home run celebrations or taunting from the dugouts wasn’t going to be tolerated.
“I think a lot of it was what you see on TV, with the celebrations. A lot of it goes old school vs. the kids enjoying it a little too much,” St. James baseball coach Robbie Centracchio said. “I like how the High School League handled the meetings at the plate [during pregame]. ‘We’re not doing any bat flips today, boys.’ ‘OK, nice to meet you, too.’ They handled it before it started. That was a good job by them.”
Still, it wasn’t always that smooth. And CYA was always in the back of officials’ minds.
Some organizational heads even instructed at least one member of an officiating crew to carry a cell phone in order to properly document specific incidents of misconduct in or outside the fences or, if needed, call 911.
“I would be furious if I knew basketball officials had cell phones in their pockets,” Rosiek said. “But maybe that’s where we’re at now.”
As the Aspen Institute’s Solomon put it, the new age of high school and youth sports changed right along with something that was so much bigger.
‘ANOTHER SIGN OF SOCIETY’
The trickle down of exhaustion to high school and youth sports has been put on display since the beginning of the pandemic.
From March of 2020, when schools in the state were shut down and athletics paused — South Carolina cancelled all of its spring sports mere weeks into that spring season — administrators and coaches have been put to the test.
When high school sports resumed that fall, COVID-19 tests, new ticketing systems, seating limitations, equipment believed to help slow the spread of germs in weight rooms and classrooms, temperature checks and various forms of masking all became the new norm. That summer, though, many travel leagues had already re-launched, often as if nothing had happened.
“We really hoped early in the pandemic that COVID would cause us to reset,” Solomon said. “What are the goals? What are we trying to get out of youth sports? It should be to have fun, to be with friends, to get the social and physical benefits.
“I don’t think that reset happened. I think some of the travel sports teams returned really quickly. They were going against public health mandates. That culture just came back.”
The two factions of youth sports — for-profit private leagues vs. public school ones — sent mixed signals to athletes and their parents. When travel leagues returned, it added pressure for public bodies to re-start theirs.
But with heavier regulations in place, that was anything but easy.
On top of their regular grind, athletics directors were charged with adhering to day-to-day regulations like never before. Athletic trainers, about to be stretched even thinner, were instructed to be in two or three places at one time.
Coaches had to learn to gauge physical health symptoms on the fly; many had to conduct COVID-19 tests on their athletes.
It created a yo-yo effect for athletes, both in terms of those mixed signals and consistent exposure-related shutdowns.
Do this.
Don’t do that.
OK, now you can do that.
Wait…
Longtime Horry County Schools athletic trainer Jim Berry, who is retiring from Conway at the end of this academic year, has asked for more research on COVID-19’s effect on student-athletes' mental stability.
He correlates it to the overall stress levels in everyday life.
“A lot of the sportsmanship issues that we’ve seen or have occurred are just another sign of society coming out of this pandemic,” Berry said. “You just shake your head sometimes at what goes on almost daily down at the beach, with people shooting each other and robbing each other. People have just gone bonkers. A lot of it is a symptom that our generation of people have never had to deal with this before. … Now, people are having to adjust to that and respond to that and it’s been difficult. A lot of the behavior that we’ve seen has been [attributed] to those factors.”
Said Rosiek: “We’ve had a cultural shift. Teachers get the same thing in the classroom. Police get the same thing on their beats. There is a lack of respect for authority figures.”
Including those trying to keep athletes safe.
MEDICALLY RELEVANT, PROFESSIONALLY AMBIVALENT
The benefits for an athletic trainer job in Horry County go beyond free ice.
Some of the athletic trainers locally possess 220-day contracts, meaning they are paid 30 days more than a traditional teaching position. Beginning with the next academic calendar year, even the athletics trainers operating on a 190-day teaching contract will make a higher supplement than any varsity coach besides football or basketball. With further education and/or experience, the overall figure climbs pretty quickly for athletic trainers who want a job here.
Yet, the district can’t fill all of its openings.
Some of that is environmental.
Athletic training jobs transitioned to an entry-level master’s degree position inside of the last five years. Requiring more education means fewer bodies completing the requirements. Horry County also added positions in the field after a jury awarded the family of former North Myrtle Beach middle school student Logan Wood $850,000 in a judgment in April of 2021. The jury found that HCS acted with gross negligence in diagnosing a head injury Wood sustained during a game.
At the time of the judgment, his attorney told MyHorryNews that she hoped the district would add more athletic trainers.
The district created those positions almost immediately. As of this week, though, four openings, including three that were posted in the initial wake of the court judgment, remain posted. Recent history says more could be on the way. Either way, district-mandated and much-needed athletic training jobs here remain vacant.
“There’s this huge competition going on,” said Berry, who spent 32 years at Myrtle Beach High School before transferring to Conway in 2013. “When you speak about people leaving our district, that’s happening, too. We have some people in our district who say ‘I can go over here and make more money or work less hours.’ There are a lot of factors.
“It’s an employee market right now. I can pick and choose where I want to go based on the environment.”
And that typically means away from the stress and late hours related to working in high school sports.
In recent months, at least two HCS athletic trainers have left for private-sector jobs and more traditional work hours. Others have quietly debated the same. Even equal money feels like more money when you’re not at an athletics complex until 9 p.m. (or later) four or five nights a week.
That all comes at a time when they’re needed more than ever.
On top of additional needs due to COVID-19 precautions, junior varsity and middle-school sports teams are expanding and expected to be monitored with roughly the same standards as the varsity squads, as impossible as that might seem even with a maximum of three athletic trainers and one assistant per high school. During the spring, baseball, softball, track, lacrosse, tennis and golf means thousands of student-athletes competing each week across the district.
Just like with officials, the demands of the job have decreased the desire to work in high school sports.
“I really believe that the culture and environment in athletics — not just school athletics, but community — people have just gone nuts lately,” Berry said. “There’s really no other way to describe it. The people who may have had an interest in that may not want to anymore. Why bother? Why put yourself through that?
“Who is ultimately going to suffer is our kids.”
AVOIDING THE NEGATIVITY
Joey Worley doesn’t know Matt Adzema, but he can relate to walking away mid-season.
It’s been 14 months since Worley resigned as the baseball coach at the third-biggest school in the state.
“We forget we’re human. Jesus Christ is the only person who has walked this earth and been perfect. We’re going to make mistakes,” said Worley, the former Carolina Forest coach. “Sometimes, people expand upon those mistakes and take it to the nth degree. Sportsmanship is at the forefront of that. People don’t want to coach due to the negativity, whether it’s media or social media or people hiding behind their keyboard, or whether it’s people running behind your back. It’s a tough pill for young coaches to swallow.”
For more experienced coaches to swallow, too.
Worley was well into his third decade in the profession when the pressure of coaching the Panthers got to be too much. He soured on the combination of what he would only call “outside forces,” not to mention the pandemic. It was all taking a toll on him and he worried he would pass along his frustration onto his players.
On Friday, April 16, 2021 — hours before Carolina Forest was supposed to play Socastee and with the Panthers in the thick of the playoff hunt — word began to spread that Worley had told then-athletics director Tripp Satterwhite that he was resigning his coaching position, effective immediately.
Worley finished out the year in his teaching job, but he lined up a return to South Johnston (N.C.), where he is now an assistant baseball and football coach and social studies teacher. He’s long since found peace with his decision.
“I sometimes beat myself up because I felt like I stepped out on the kids,” Worley said. “That’s why we do this, for the players. It isn’t for the glory, it isn’t for the wins and losses. … I didn’t want our kids to have a memory of everything being so negative. They’ve got enough negativity during the COVID era.”
Clearly, the pandemic didn’t do amateur sports any favors. Satterwhite, known as a tedious worker who got along with almost everyone, was proof of that. He resigned a month into the 2021-2022 school year after suffering from health issues that could be tied to his work ethic. And just last month, his former peer at Sumter, Curtis Johnson, announced he was leaving his school, one that shares a region with four Horry County Class 5A programs. Johnson is now an assistant baseball coach at East Clarendon, a job considered to be a step down from his old role.
Just like with the trainers, those who were once bound to bigger and better in high school sports are finding contentment in scaling back professionally to promote their own well being.
It’s a big reason why Adzema was able to make his decision.
In May, he earned his master’s degree. This month, he got married.
Eventually, he wants to coach again. He loves the sport, has been involved in it for the vast majority of his life and feels connected to the teaching aspect of the game.
Even after everything that happened, he used terms like “love” and “family” in regards to his former Seahawk players. He rooted for them throughout the state championship run and felt connected to the success.
Yet, he was just fine doing it from a distance.
“We won the tournament and the next day I resigned,” Adzema said of everything that went down in March. “I think a lot of people can put two and two together.”
