Aynor's Alivia Hess pitches as Aynor beats Dillon 13-3 in six innings advancing to the state championship series.

Everything about the Aynor softball team’s roster said this is a team being built for the future.

The Blue Jackets have just two seniors. What’s more, there are only two juniors. In 2023 or 2024, this squad could have the type of season that’s written about for years.

Aynor decided not to wait.

Aynor's Alaina Brown is excited on deck as Aynor beats Dillon 13-3 in six innings advancing to the state championship series.

Starting Monday, Tony Mills’ young team will face Broome in the three-game Class 3A state championship series. Indeed, the Blue Jackets have proved the future is now.

“Next year, it’ll be better. It will just keep progressing as the years go on,” said Ryann Ellis, one of the team’s four upperclassmen. “But this year, this is something special.”

Aynor has been flat-out dominant most of the year. The team is 22-3 entering the finals and has lost just one game since the Pee Dee Pitchoff preseason event March 4-5. There was an April 19 loss to Region VII-3A foe Loris, of course, but that was truly the anomaly of the year.

All told, 14 of the team’s 19 regular- and postseason victories have been decided by 10 runs or more, as was the case in the lower state finals — when Aynor run-ruled another region rival, Dillon, in six innings.

Aynor's Maddie Johnson pitches as Aynor beats Dillon 13-3 in six innings advancing to the state championship series.

The Blue Jackets can mash.

But the pitching is proof positive that youth is playing a huge role.

Hurlers Maddie Johnson, a freshman, and eighth grader Alivia Hess have thrown all but seven innings this season. They’re not just up there to pass the time, either. Johnson’s ERA is around 1.40; Hess’s is south of 0.90.

"I have a bunch of babies on this team,” Mills said. "But you won’t find those young kids playing on this field while watching them play because they don’t play like young kids.”

Aynor's Ryann Ellis shields her eyes from the sun as Aynor beats Dillon 13-3 in six innings advancing to the state championship series.

They certainly don’t.

In Friday’s win over Dillon, the starting lineup consisted of seniors Carly Sarvis and Ann Shelley, a pair of juniors in Ellis and Katie Goff, sophomores Mackenzie Brown and Kolten Ray and freshmen Alaina Brown, Riley Rabon and Johnson, the ninth-grade pitcher.

Hess, the eighth grader, spelled Johnson on the rubber and in the batting lineup in the fifth inning. All that lineup did was pound out 18 hits en route to the 13-3 victory. This is what Aynor has been doing to folks throughout the season.

And, yet, the Blue Jackets’ roster will return roughly 72% of its hits, 73% of its runs scored and 75% of its runs batted in production next year.

“We try to prepare a year in advance,” Mills said. “You’re never going to replace your seniors, but we try to build in advance at certain positions. We try to build the JV team for certain positions. Our JV team has lost like one game in five years. They’re teaching the right way fundamentally.”

The philosophy has led to this week’s state championship appearance.

Oddly enough, none of it is happening ahead of schedule. Aynor lost only two seniors from last year’s lower state finalist team and had its sights set on rings this time around.

Aynor's Mackenzie Brown get back to second base as Aynor beats Dillon 13-3 in six innings advancing to the state championship series. Aynor will play at home against Broome beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday. The second game will be at Broome. The championship will be the best of three games and if a third game is needed, it will be at a neutral location.

That mindset won’t change any time soon.

“After our first three games, I knew this could be a special team,” Mackenzie Brown said. “This is just the start of something big. In the coming years, it could be big, also.”

