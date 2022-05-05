The post-game huddle showed St. James coach Adam Jones everything he already knew.
The Sharks softball team, after dropping a district playoff winner’s bracket game to Wando 4-1, broke the huddle with the same lack of energy that Jones believed cost his team a chance to advance straight to the district finals.
He all but instructed them to do it again. After all, they couldn’t take back the result of the game or ignore how much tougher the road now looks. Little did his players know, Jones hadn’t even begun to light the fire.
“Maybe it’s time for somebody else to take over,” the 15th-year head coach said moments later. “If I can’t get the job done, maybe somebody else can do it. To have a team loaded with talent like this and come out and perform like that, it’s embarrassing. Maybe someone else can have a different approach. If we don’t perform, I can’t point the finger at all of them without pointing it at myself.”
From the onset Thursday, Wando’s players were cheering on teammates and making enough noise to be heard at the nearby baseball and soccer stadiums, where two of the Sharks’ other postseason teams were competing in their own games.
The electricity from the dugout followed in the form of Warriors scoring.
There was a Nora May RBI single in the second, an Allie Jepson homerun and a Madison Stockman sacrifice fly in the third and then a Bella Mann RBI base hit in the fifth. The Sharks’ threatened a couple times, but got their only run of the night on Madi Kraus’s solo home run in the sixth.
It reduced a team that averaged 10 runs a game entering the night to its lowest-scoring output all season. In fact, it was just the fourth time in 21 games that the Sharks failed to score at least five runs.
There were some quirks along the way that helped St. James dig itself into a deeper hole, but this was more about a reliable Wando defense not allowing the Sharks to string anything together like they have throughout almost every other game this season.
“My pitcher pitched great and the defense played an awesome game,” Wando coach Brittany McPherson said. “Honestly, it was just out-by-out. That’s really what we did.”
It was a much different look than when Wando beat St. James 13-9 back on March 7. Neither coach expected this type of result.
Just the same, the win means the Warriors will host the district finals on Wednesday with a loss to give, while St. James will play the Ashley Ridge-River Bluff winner at home Monday for the right to keep its season alive and move on to a rematch with Wando, this time in the Lowcountry.
Jones said he believes his team has shown enough to not only get to the district finals and even win two games but to qualify for the lower state bracket.
Then again, he also said he saw something Thursday he didn’t think was possible.
“It was a lack of enthusiasm and a lack of energy. You could see it from the beginning of the game,” Jones said. “You could see that Wando was hyped from the beginning all the way to the end. We were just flat. Our energy, our enthusiasm, that translates into how we played on the field.
“At the end of the day, that’s my fault. It’s my job to get them ready to play and they weren’t ready to play.”
