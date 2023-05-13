St. James softball went from feeling pretty good about its chances to knowing it got hit by a freight train.
The Sharks lost 11-6 to visiting Chapin in the opening round of the Class 5A lower state tournament Friday after the Eagles hit two massive home runs in the top of the sixth inning to unknot what had been a tie game.
“We’re not used to someone coming out and hitting us like that,” St. James coach Adam Jones said. “That’s the first time that’s happened all year, even the good-hitting teams around here we’ve played like Conway. That team came out and tattooed us. That’s the best-hitting team we’ve played all year.”
In total, the Eagles pounded out 13 hits, and as Jones pointed out, all of them were hit about as square as could be. That included senior catcher Maddie McMillion’s no-doubt, three-run blast to left center with two on and one out in the sixth.
And Eason Davis’ even more convincing shot two batters later. That one bounced off the midway point of one of the trees beyond the left-field fence.
The Sharks got out of the frame without any further damage, but a St. James offense that had been drilling most of its opponents all season did nothing of consequence with its final six outs at the plate.
The loss sends Jones’ squad to Monday’s elimination-round home game against Berkeley. The Sharks will need to win to keep their season alive.
For Chapin, the postgame celebration told the Eagles’ story.
“Even when we’re in slumps hitting, they still find a way to win games,” coach Cam Sayger said. “They’re very composed and have a lot of experience. These girls, all of them have been with us for a couple years now. They’ve been in these situations. They’re used to it. They handled it very well.”
Indeed, unlike the much younger team hosting the game, Chapin did.
After jumping out to a four-run lead in the top of the first, Chapin saw St. James start to put its own offense into action.
The Sharks scored two in the bottom of the second, another in the third and then three in the fourth to take a 6-4 advantage into the fifth. That’s when Sayger’s group went to work.
The Eagles knotted it back up in the fifth. After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of that frame, Chapin took all the momentum in the form of those two long home runs.
Jones’ comfort level turned just as quickly.
“They had scored all four of those runs in [the second] inning with two outs, so I felt like we had stopped the bleeding,” Jones said. “We got those back and took the lead there. I felt like that was the motivation to shut them down the rest of the game. We just fell apart in the fifth and the sixth.”
