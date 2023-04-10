Conway led St. James 2-1 after the first inning.
But St. James senior Madison Kraus hit a towering three-run homer over the centerfield fence in the top of the second and the Sharks never trailed again, cruising to a 12-2 region win Monday at Conway.
“This is the team we knew we had all year that showed up tonight,” St. James coach Adam Jones said. “This was probably the most complete game we’ve played in two or three years. We had a game plan and we stuck to it.”
Kraus’s home run gave the Sharks the lead, but it was the short ball diet of bunts that kept the bases full most of the game, leading to runs in every inning but the fourth, including a five-run fifth.
On the mound, freshman Raegan Tibbits pitched a complete game, holding the Tigers scoreless after the first inning.
Jones was extra pleased with the performance because of how young this squad is.
“We have four freshmen and an eighth grader,” he said.
Conway head coach Mike Skipper blamed his team's struggles on a sluggish return to classes. Last week students were out of school for spring break.
“Plain and simple,” he said. “We weren’t in the right frame of mind tonight to win. We were still on spring break.”
Skipper said it was especially tough having not played in over a week and then coming back to face a tough opponent like the Sharks.
Both teams will square off again Wednesday at St. James at 6 p.m. then return to Conway Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup.
