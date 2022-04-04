The closest thing St. James felt to stress Monday night was trying to prevent a fifth-inning Socastee run that could have extended the game.
The Sharks had that luxury after scoring their first two runs on the fifth pitch of the night, sending at least eight batters to the plate in each of the first three innings and putting up an altogether impressive hitting display in a 15-5 win at region foe Socastee Monday.
The no-doubt victory was exactly what was expected of a squad that has now scored double-digit runs in six of its first 11 games.
“Our goal,” cleanup hitter Madi Kraus said, “is to get ahead as much as we can and not let the other team have an opportunity.”
Kraus and her St. James teammates did that Monday at Socastee. Seven of the first Sharks hitters not only reached base but scored. Kraus had a double, two RBI and a run scored. Jamie Lynn Johnson reached base four times with two doubles and a triple and scored all four times.
Natalie Spiva was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a pair of doubles. And starting pitcher Reagan Tibbits helped her cause with a 3-for-4 evening of her own that also included three RBI.
This was another onslaught from a team that launched its high-powered offense last season and has continued right along that same path this year. But the latest stretch — the Sharks have scored 40 runs in their last four games — was a matter of losing a game they felt they could have won.
Less than two weeks ago, the Sharks got a dose of their own medicine in an 8-5 loss at Sumter.
“Everybody has to eat a slice of humble pie every now and again — myself included,” head coach Adam Jones said. “Sometimes, it’s good to get your teeth kicked in, let them know they’re not invincible. We feel like we can win every game that we play. But if our leaders don’t do their job, we’ll get humbled a little bit.”
St. James rebounded mere hours after that loss to Sumter and defeated nationally ranked Keystone (Ohio) before splitting two games against Nordonia (Ohio). While those two wins were nice, Monday’s region game against Socastee mattered a whole lot more.
The Braves are feeling it a bit more, too.
Socastee has now been run-ruled in five straight games, including last week’s three games against Carolina Forest and a non-region loss to Aynor. The Braves sit in last place in the region by a game and a half and will need to start picking up some wins to get back into the playoff picture.
“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I wish I could say yes,” Braves coach Steve Hodge said of his team’s postseason chances. “We’ve got to figure some things out. We could. We’re athletic enough to do it. But it would be a long, long road.”
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at St. James for game two of the annual series, and a win there locks the Sharks into, at worst, a top-three spot in the region. But they’re not looking to stop there.
The region front-runners are playing rejuvenated ball and believe Region VI-5A belongs to them.
“We had to reset our mindset and [remind] ourselves how good we are,” Kraus said. “That [Sumter] game, I don’t think we put forth as much effort and energy as we could. And then that next Saturday, we played with 100% energy, attitude and effort. I think we needed that game to realize how good we could be as a team.”
