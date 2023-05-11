St. James' right field fence will get another district championship banner.

And after Thursday's win over Wando, Sharks coach Adam Jones said he would be more than happy to add to that collection.

St. James' 8-1 victory means the Sharks will host Chapin Friday night in the lower state 5A playoffs. Chapin, located just outside Columbia, is in a hybrid region where two of the top four teams go to the upper state playoffs and two go into the lower state bracket.

511 st james softball_JM02.JPG

St. James’ Kenzie Kraus scoops the ball and tags out Wando’s Addie Garrett as the Sharks win on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

St. James came into Thursday's game with a 21-2 record and a region title while Wando sported an 8-11 record, finishing third in their region.

511 st james softball_JM03.JPG

The St. James Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Warriors looked like they meant business at the beginning of the contest with their leadoff hitter blasting the first pitch of the game over the centerfield fence to take a 1-0 lead. But Sharks pitcher Raegan Tibbits shook off the homer and held the Warriors scoreless the rest of the game. Tibbits was helped by some outstanding defensive plays from her teammates, including a pickoff play in the seventh inning that ended the game. Jones said they had worked on that play for years and never had a chance to use it until Thursday evening.

511 st james softball_JM04.JPG

St. James’ Raegan Tibbits dives safely into second base as the Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Sharks had a number of timely hits, including a two-run homer by freshman catcher Kaitlyn Elko, but it was the small-ball bunts throughout the game that moved many of the base runners into scoring position. The Sharks have relied on well-placed bunts all season.

Jones said they practice bunting throughout the year.

“Bunting puts pressure on the defense to execute,” he said.

511 st james softball_JM05.JPG

The St. James Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

As for the district championship, Jones said his squad did exactly what they were supposed to do.

“It’s what we practiced to do,” he said.

Jones attributes the success of this year’s team to the players “being very coachable. They play without fear.”

He added that the team practices hard every day and when it’s game time, the coaches just let them go and play.

511 st james softball_JM06.JPG

St. James’ Raegan Tibbits pitches as the Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“They communicate well with each other,” Jones said. “We don’t have to do much coaching during the game.”

The Sharks’ next opponent, the Chapin Eagles, come into Murrells Inlet with a 20-5 overall record after finishing second in 5A Region 4.

511 st james softball_JM07.JPG

St. James’ Payton Cox comes up the ball in the outfield as the Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Jones said he didn’t know much about Chapin this year.

“We haven’t played them since 2012," he said. "But we’ll be ready."

511 st james softball_JM08.JPG

Wando’s Madison Stockman gets caught in a rundown as the St. James Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
511 st james softball_JM09.JPG

The St. James Sharks defeat Wando on Thursday, May 11, 2023. St. James advances in the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

