St. James' right field fence will get another district championship banner.
And after Thursday's win over Wando, Sharks coach Adam Jones said he would be more than happy to add to that collection.
St. James' 8-1 victory means the Sharks will host Chapin Friday night in the lower state 5A playoffs. Chapin, located just outside Columbia, is in a hybrid region where two of the top four teams go to the upper state playoffs and two go into the lower state bracket.
St. James came into Thursday's game with a 21-2 record and a region title while Wando sported an 8-11 record, finishing third in their region.
The Warriors looked like they meant business at the beginning of the contest with their leadoff hitter blasting the first pitch of the game over the centerfield fence to take a 1-0 lead. But Sharks pitcher Raegan Tibbits shook off the homer and held the Warriors scoreless the rest of the game. Tibbits was helped by some outstanding defensive plays from her teammates, including a pickoff play in the seventh inning that ended the game. Jones said they had worked on that play for years and never had a chance to use it until Thursday evening.
The Sharks had a number of timely hits, including a two-run homer by freshman catcher Kaitlyn Elko, but it was the small-ball bunts throughout the game that moved many of the base runners into scoring position. The Sharks have relied on well-placed bunts all season.
Jones said they practice bunting throughout the year.
“Bunting puts pressure on the defense to execute,” he said.
As for the district championship, Jones said his squad did exactly what they were supposed to do.
“It’s what we practiced to do,” he said.
Jones attributes the success of this year’s team to the players “being very coachable. They play without fear.”
He added that the team practices hard every day and when it’s game time, the coaches just let them go and play.
“They communicate well with each other,” Jones said. “We don’t have to do much coaching during the game.”
The Sharks’ next opponent, the Chapin Eagles, come into Murrells Inlet with a 20-5 overall record after finishing second in 5A Region 4.
Jones said he didn’t know much about Chapin this year.
“We haven’t played them since 2012," he said. "But we’ll be ready."
