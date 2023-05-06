When Annie Ruth Eliason is pitching, opposing teams understand the task at hand.
The West Florence freshman has developed a reputation for being one of the best arms in the state, something North Myrtle Beach saw up close on Saturday afternoon.
The Chiefs dropped a 7-0 game to West Florence, placing them in the elimination bracket of the 4A softball district playoffs.
North Myrtle Beach ultimately kept the game closer than the final score might indicate, but the team couldn’t overcome Eliason’s impressive two-hit complete game.
“Unfortunately, we’re used to her,” Chiefs coach Danny Susral said of Eliason after Saturday’s game. “We saw her twice last year and twice this year. We worked on staying away from the high stuff, but mentality wise, we have to come out a little bit more in attack mode and start swinging at things we know we can hit. She’s one of the best, and she delivered yet again today.”
West Florence provided Eliason with insurance runs throughout and broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning off of a Madi Dubsose two-RBI double to the gap.
Nothing the Chiefs were able to do on Saturday kept pace with Eliason’s rhythm. She kept putting zeroes up on the scoreboard, shutting down a Chiefs offense that posted a total of 28 hits over its first two playoff wins.
“I’m glad I’m on her side,” West Florence head coach Aundres Perkins said of his starter. “When she’s dealing like that and hitting her spots and we’re playing defense behind her, it’s a great thing to see and a great thing to watch.”
Eliason struck out a pair of Chiefs in the top of the seventh inning to close out the win for the Knights, a game that was under West Florence control throughout.
For North Myrtle Beach, the season is far from over. The team that went 8-18 through a difficult regular season schedule is still very much in contention to play for a district title and advance to the Lower State championship series.
The Chiefs will have a break until Thursday, when they will play against another opponent in the elimination bracket. With a win in that game, North Myrtle would then go back to West Florence on May 13 for the district championship.
Susral said that after a difficult regular season and then a standout start to the playoffs, he plans to use the weekend and the beginning of next week to remind his players that they are part of an 11th-seeded team that still has a chance to continue to make a special run.
Before dropping Saturday’s game to West Florence, the Chiefs defeated A.C. Flora (8-3) and Colleton County (15-7) in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“The regular season didn’t quite go the way we were hoping for, but we’re really young and we’ve had some good moments. And hey, we’ve played really well the last two games,” Susral said. “Nobody thought that an 11 seed would be winning two games in the winners bracket and be here.”
Even after the loss, the Chiefs remain in a position to keep the run alive.
If the offense can get rolling as it did in games one and two, Susral’s team could make it back to West Florence in a week.
Sure, they might have to face Eliason again. But that’s a thought for another day.
“We’re going to get back on the bus and get ready,” Susral said. “We’ve been traveling all over the state during this. It’s been a lot of fun.
“We’re looking forward to improving over these couple of days off, get back to basics and come out Thursday ready to rock and roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.