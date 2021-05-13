Adam Jones didn’t try to pore over a decade’s worth of memories. He went with his gut.
Was this his best offense ever?
“Without looking at numbers,” he said days before yet another playoff appearance, “I’d say this is the best we’ve been offensively.”
The St. James softball coach who took over the program prior to the 2010 season went on to qualify his remarks. The Sharks were inexperienced from the rubber, so a high run tally was probably going to be a necessity this spring. Still, that’s easier said than done; not every team with young hurlers has the luxury of banking on a scoring output that borders upon the laughable.
Through the first 24 games of the year, St. James was batting .461 as a team and averaged 10 runs per game. Seven different starters were hitting .418 or higher.
But one stat really summed up the regular-season onslaught: The Sharks’ first 847 plate appearances resulted in 241 runs, meaning 28.4% of the time a player stepped into the box, a run would cross home plate.
Again, laughable.
“It wasn’t one day we’re on, one day we’re off,” said sophomore Madi Krauss, herself a .556 hitter with a team-leading eight home runs and 38 RBIs. “It was like every game we were on.”
Flicking the switch took an addition that no one could have predicted, even as recently as New Year’s.
Back in August, an experienced junior transferred from a small Florida school. She already had three years of varsity experience under her belt, even before the pandemic-canceled spring of 2020. And it wasn’t like she was just filling in here and there.
Jenny-Lynn Johnson was a legitimate star who was offered and then verbally committed to a Southeastern Conference program as an eighth grader.
“Our principal always says, ‘God looks out for drunks and fools,’” Jones said. “Maybe I’m one or the other. But we got real fortunate with her moving to our area.”
That was actually only one small part of the equation.
FALLING IN LOVE WITH THE GAME AGAIN
From the start of her seventh grade year through the end of her freshman campaign at tiny Trenton High School some 30 miles west of Gainesville, Jenny-Lynn Johnson hit a combined .465, scored 89 runs and knocking in another 61.
She was also playing high-level travel ball, breaks from the game few and far between. There were 5 a.m. wake-up calls for training and practices, and colleges were already taking notice of speedster who could bunt, slap and swing away — depending on what the situation called for — and then steal bases with the best of them.
The University of Florida came calling, and after an unofficial visit during eighth grade, she reluctantly pulled the trigger.
“They’re big, and that was just not home. … It was just not what I wanted,” Johnson said. “I bonded with the coaches because I bond with everybody. But I knew it wasn’t right.”
Johnson mostly kept it to herself. Maybe time would work its magic.
Instead, she grew tired of the grind. Softball had lost its meaning. She elected to back off the commitment to the Gators and give herself time away. A move to the Grand Strand with her mom last summer provided the space she needed.
Looking back, some believed the decision to enroll at St. James was calculated, as the Sharks had displayed consistent success on the diamond. That couldn’t have been further from the truth.
She returned only after a would-be teammate bonded with her during class and convinced her to give softball another go. Immediately upon preseason conditioning, Jones understood he wasn’t looking at a role player.
“Those first few days, those first couple weeks [in the batting cages], it’s kind of hard to slap off the tee. We’re like ‘Oh, she’s smoking that ball off the tee,’” Jones said. “Then, you can tell when girls throw, when they run. You can tell who’s a baller. We knew. This girl’s a player.
"The third day, she lost her pinkie nail and she got back in there. Then, she took one off the chin and she got back in there. She’s good and she’s tough. She’s not a prima donna.”
Johnson won a full-fledged competition for the shortstop position, and she started the season batting second before quickly getting moved to the No. 3 spot.
In turn, the junior has delivered.
Heading into Friday’s Class 5A playoff opener against Stratford, she’s committed only five errors and has a fielding percentage of .951 at arguably the most mistake-prone position in the game. Offensively, she’s batting .634 with 38 runs, 30 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.
It’s reopening recruiting doors — schools like Coastal Carolina and Coker are now on her post-grad radar so that the self-described “mama’s girl” can remain close to home. But the focus is on the here and now, not the potential for scholarships.
Winning and individual success has been nice. The passion for the game has been infinitely more important.
“This team has made it easier to re-love it,” Johnson said. “We’re good, and our chemistry is good. Everything about this team is perfect. We may not win every game, but it’s fun to be out here. We all work hard. They’ve made it a good season, a fun season.”
BRINGING IT ALL TOGETHER
When Johnson won the shortstop job prior to the season, it created a domino effect that has rippled throughout the year.
Many of those players who were attempting to plug in a hole created by last year’s graduations already had experience in other spots, and Johnson’s emergence up the middle kept at least three players in their regular positions, according to Jones. That led to an increased comfortability top to bottom.
“That was the missing piece we needed to complete the team as a whole,” Kraus said. “She fit in perfectly. She came in and had a great attitude everywhere — on and off the field. She wasn’t shy. She did her job. She just fit in perfectly.”
Said Jones: “When she became our shortstop, all the other pieces fell into place. All the other girls could stay in their natural positions, whether they played it here or in travel ball. It was the final piece of the puzzle.”
It’s safe to say that everyone responded, both defensively (the team had just 19 errors in its first 24 games) and at the plate.
Even after the team — one that is more experienced than its roster full of underclassmen would suggest — lost the 2020 season, it came in hot offensively this spring. On top of Johnson and Kraus, Melanie Spielman is hitting .549. Heidi Stewart sits at .460. Hailey Martinez is just below that at .455. Natalie Spiva is currently at the .420 mark. And Kaitlyn Elko is batting .418.
That’s a murderer’s row, no matter how you look at it.
Undoubtedly, it has changed Johnson’s outlook on the sport. During her days in Florida, especially after that initial college commitment, she felt the pull to perform as an external weight that made softball more job than game.
And even though she’s leading the Sharks in several statistical categories and has been a positive influence tying together much of what already existed, that pull to excel now is internal.
“I’ve been under a lot of pressure to score runs. It’s a letdown [when she doesn’t], but it is all me,” Johnson said. “Whether you get a hit or not, your teammates are going to be proud of you.”
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 5A
No. 2 Stratford at No. 1 St. James, 6 30 p.m. Friday
No. 2 Socastee at No. 1 Berkeley, 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Hanahan, 2 p.m. Saturday
