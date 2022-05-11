Karley Hand knows some folks didn’t expect a Loris softball team with no seniors and just two juniors to reach the lower state bracket.

But the sophomore pitcher isn’t in that group.

“I’m honestly not surprised,” the Lions captain said. “Everybody else is surprised though. We have a lot of talent on this team and we carry that.”

The Lions (16-9) showcased their skills Wednesday when they broke open a tie game with a four-run fifth inning to defeat Marlboro County 5-2 and clinch the district crown. Loris will now host Dillon on Friday as part of a lower state bracket that includes Aynor and Gilbert. The winner of that round will play for the 3A state championship.

“That’s a tough group of girls,” Loris coach David Smith said. “They persevere. They battle. They never give up. And we’re so young.”

The Lions certainly didn’t look like novices in front of a boisterous crowd of nearly 300 people, including many Marlboro County fans. After falling behind 1-0 early, the Lions tied the game in the third inning. With runners on first and second, Hand hit a slow grounder toward third base. Marlboro County went for the force out at third but overthrew the fielder, allowing the tying run to score.

The game stayed knotted until Loris’ outburst in the fifth inning.

After Haley Spence walked and stole second, Hand again hit a grounder that was misplayed, putting Loris runners on first and third.

Emmie Spivey then dropped an 0-2 pitch into right field. Spivey’s single drove in a run and a bad throw home allowed another run to score. An infield hit from Aysia Whitley brought in the next run, and a single from Nikki Lewis knocked in the fourth of the inning.

“We just got really hot,” Hand said. “We fed off that energy. Whenever we all get together and we all start getting hits, the energy just flies up. … We definitely get hyped. That’s for sure.”

As pumped as the Lions seemed at the plate, they stayed calm and disciplined in the field, limiting the Bulldogs to one more run in the seventh. Hand pitched a complete game, remaining a steady hand amid all the noisemakers and chanting.