Stevie Grice feels at home in the visitors’ dugout.
During this playoff run, his Dillon team has played every game but one in another school’s ballpark. But the coach isn’t complaining. Embracing that role is one reason why the No. 3 seed Wildcats are one of just eight 3A teams in the state still playing softball.
“We call ourselves the road warriors,” Grice said. “We go out there and we fight to the end.”
Down to their final out at Loris Friday, the Wildcats used a late rally to tie the game, then put up two in the top of the eighth inning to defeat the Lions 5-3 in the first round of the lower state bracket. Dillon will face Aynor on Monday while Loris will host Gilbert in an elimination game.
For most of Friday’s game, No. 2 Loris appeared in control. Karley Hand put the Lions on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, then Loris padded its lead in the second with a sacrifice bunt from Jaci Griffin. A single from Caitie Black brought home another run and boosted the lead to 3-0.
But the game changed when Dillon put ace Paige Sherman on the mound. After surrendering the RBI single to Black, Sherman settled in and kept the Lions off the scoreboard, striking out 12 along the way.
“Sherman’s one of the best pitchers in the state,” Loris coach David Smith said. “Hands down. She’s lights out. … She came in and shut things down.”
As good as Sherman was, the Wildcats couldn’t get a runner home through six innings, as the Lions’ pitcher Hand and timely defense kept Loris in front.
"We were not swinging the bat like we could," Grice said. "[In the seventh] we started playing our game."
But even when Dillon scored a run in the top of the seventh, Loris looked like they might finish them off. With two outs and the bases loaded, Hand saw a grounder bounce off the tip of her glove. By the time she fielded the ball and threw it to first, it was too late. The game was tied.
“We were a couple of inches there in that last seventh inning from winning this game,” Smith said. “That ball goes just a little bit, an inch or two to the left or right … and we win that game. Three outs. It’s just bad luck.”
After the game, Smith told his players not to be ashamed. After all, this is a group with no seniors and only two juniors. The team starts three eighth graders.
“I told them to be proud of themselves, not to hang their heads,” he said. “We’re still a really young team. No one expected us to get this far in the first place.”
The Lions will now focus on Monday’s game against Gilbert, which lost to Aynor 7-2 Friday. The game will be played at Loris.
“I just told them to be who we are,” Smith said. “We’re an aggressive team. We’re young. We’re scrappy. We’re not going to do anything different. We’re going to do what got us here.”
Dillon, meanwhile, will face Aynor, a team that is 20-3.
The Wildcats will be on the road, of course.
