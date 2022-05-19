DILLON | Stevie Grice knew it was time.
With his team trailing Loris 4-2 and another Lions runner in scoring position, the Dillon coach turned to his ace, sophomore Paige Sherman, to take the mound. Loris wouldn’t score again.
“She don’t crack under pressure,” Grice said. “It gives the players behind her confidence and we believe in her. … She goes out and does what she normally does.”
With Sherman cooling the Lions’ offense, Dillon climbed back into the game and won it in the seventh inning on a walkoff single by Makayla Huggins. The win extends the Wildcats’ season, and they will face Aynor Friday in the lower state finals.
Loris took advantage of some Dillon errors to build an early lead.
With the Wildcats leading 2-1 in the top of the third, Kenzie McCoy slapped a leadoff single. Then Haley Spence hit a routine popup between shortstop and third base. But Dillon’s infielders didn’t communicate, bumped into each other and the ball hit the ground.
Trying to salvage force out at second, the defense made a second error by throwing the ball into centerfield. Both Spence and McCoy scored.
Loris would tack on another run before the end of the inning. After Dillon couldn’t get any offense in its half of the third, Loris looked like it might extend its lead when Caitie Black led off the inning with a double down the third base line.
Dillon pitcher Chesney Caddell did her best to get out of the jam when she struck out the next two batters, but Grice then turned to Sherman.
“She’s been in the moment,” he said.
Black was caught stealing to end the inning, and Sherman controlled the game the rest of the way.
Gradually, Dillon erased the Loris lead, picking up runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth. The Wildcats loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Loris pitcher Karley Hand got a force out at home and a strikeout to end the threat.
Dillon finally prevailed in the seventh. With one out and runners on second and third, Huggins’ single to centerfield ended the game.
“We fight to the end,” Grice said. “We know the game’s not over until the last out in the seventh inning if we're down.”
Loris ended the season with a 17-11 record. After the game, Loris coach David Smith praised his players. Although all of the Lions' starters are expected to return next year — the team has no seniors on the roster — he said that was a small comfort after a season-ending defeat.
“It makes it a little easier, but still no one likes losing,” he said. “I hate losing. They don’t like losing either. … That’s what makes them so good, though. Because they hate to lose. Everybody wants to win, but you want that player that hates to lose … and we have a bunch of those on this team.”
Dillon, meanwhile, will turn its focus to Aynor, which defeated the Wildcats 10-1 on Monday. Dillon will need to beat Aynor twice to advance while the Blue Jackets need just one victory to reach the Class 3A state championship series.
“We’re going to do what we’ve been doing all year,” Grice said. “Come to practice tomorrow, do the same thing and just try to go out and play our game. We’ve got to eliminate a few errors. That cost us down there (at Aynor) the other night some. About cost us tonight. When we play error-free, we’re usually in the ballgame.”
Aynor, Loris and Dillon were the final 3A lower state teams still playing softball this season, and they could be contenders for the foreseeable future.
Combined, the teams have just three starting seniors (two for Aynor, one for Dillon). They also all hail from the same region.
Smith knows the talent he has coming back, and after some close games this year, he’s optimistic about the strength of the competition next spring.
“We’re gritty,” he said. “This is going to be a fun series to watch the next two years. We’re pretty young. They’re pretty young. … They’re going to be fun games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.