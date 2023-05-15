Loris softball coach David Smith needed a few minutes to catch his breath at the end of Monday’s game against Marlboro County.
Looking across the field as the large home crowd filed out, Smith said, “that team over there should have won the game but we fought back and found a way to win.”
It took 10 innings before his Lions could come away with a walk-off 7-6 win to advance to a Wednesday night showdown against Dillon in the lower state 3A playoffs.
The winner of the Loris-Dillon matchup will face Aynor Friday for the lower state title and a chance to move on to the state championship.
The lead seesawed back and forth through the first six innings with most of the runs coming off the long ball with the Bulldogs blasting three homers and the Lions two.
Marlboro County got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second on a two-run blast over the centerfield fence by Abby Quick. The Lions used a walk and a couple of Bulldog errors to notch a run in the bottom of the inning.
Bulldog catcher Isabel Allen started the top of the third inning with a lead-off homer, boosting her team’s lead to 3-1.
But the Lions roared back in the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff double by Jesse Cartrette. Pitcher Karley Hand helped her cause with a two-run shot over the left field fence. Next up was centerfielder Kenzie McCoy, who launched another homer giving the Lions a 4-3 lead.
The home run barrage wasn’t over as Bulldog first baseman Ramzee Williams homered over the left field fence to tie the game at 4-4. Both teams scored again in the sixth inning, tying the score at 5-5. That would remain the score at the end of regulation (seven innings), pushing the game into extra innings.
Neither team could get a run across until the 10th inning. Bulldog pitcher MacKenzie Kubas drove a run home with a long single to the fence, giving her team a 6-5 lead.
But the home crowd came to its feet cheering which seemed to give the Lady Lions the push they needed. With runners on second and third and two outs, left fielder Caitie Black hit a blooper to short right field that the Bulldog right fielder couldn’t handle, scoring both runners for the 7-6 victory.
Afterwards, Black said she was thrilled to get the two RBIs for the win.
“Tonight was a hard battle,” she said. “I want to keep this going for the rest of the season.”
Winning pitcher Hand said it felt great to fight to the end and pull out a win.
“We have an incredible team,” Hand said. “Every person always produces when they need to.”
Head coach Smith said Monday’s win was indicative of his team’s effort all season.
“They never give up,” he said. “The game should have belonged to Marlboro County, but our girls battled and battled and found a way to win.”
Smith said his team knows what's in store Wednesday at Dillon. The two teams play in the same region (as does Aynor).
“We split with them during the season,” he said. “We have some things we need to work on, but I think we’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.