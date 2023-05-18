DILLON | Loris Lions softball fans and players hoped for another comeback.

Two nights earlier, the Lions had rallied to beat Marlboro County in extra innings. But uncharacteristic errors and offensive struggles proved to be too much for them to overcome in a season-ending 6-2 loss to region rival Dillon Wednesday.

“We committed too many errors and gave up five unearned runs,” Loris coach David Smith said. “That’s not like us at all. We had our chances but just couldn’t get it done.”

Loris knocks off Marlboro County in extra innings to advance in softball playoffs It took 10 innings before the Loris Lions could come away with a walkoff win over Marlboro County to advance to a Wednesday night showdown against Dillon in the 3A lower state softball playoffs.

Dillon knocked off the Lions to advance in the 3A playoffs. The Wildcats will play at Aynor Friday night for the lower state championship.

The Lions were their own worst enemy Wednesday. Loris managed to get on base but couldn’t get the timely hits needed to manufacture more runs. The Lions had some strong at-bats but the Dillon defense seemed to know exactly where the ball was headed. Dillon, on the other hand, put up up two runs in three of the six innings in which they batted.

The Lions did muster a rally in the top of the sixth inning, bringing home two runs, but that was all they could get across the plate.

Smith said his squad fought hard until the end but they just didn’t play their usual game. Loris finished the season with an impressive 23-8 record, and next year’s squad is looking to be just as strong.

Smith said Loris plays in one of the toughest regions in the state.

“You have Aynor, Dillon and us in the same region and we’re the last ones standing in the lower state,” he said. “And next year shouldn’t be any different. All three of us are only losing two players off this year’s teams.”