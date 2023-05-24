IVA | Crescent managed just one hit against Aynor in Wednesday’s second game of the 3A state championship series.
The Tigers didn’t need that one.
Crescent tallied a run in the bottom of the first inning and made it stand up, beating the Blue Jackets 1-0 and forcing a third and decisive game for the title on Friday night at White Knoll High School.
“That’s a good team over there,” Aynor coach Tony Mills said of the Tigers. “We’re a pretty good team over here, too. That’s why we’re both still playing. Sometimes, somebody makes one more play than you do in a seven-inning game. We’re not going to hold our head down. We’re going to get cleaned up, get on the bus, get something to eat and get down the road and work on some things tomorrow. That’s the good thing, because we’re still playing. We’re still playing.”
Maddie Johnson was brilliant for Aynor. She allowed an infield single to Crescent’s Emily Blackwell to lead off the sixth, and only allowed one more ball to be hit out of the infield.
That one, though, did the damage. Blackwell was hit by Johnson’s first pitch of the game, stole second and third, and scored on Ashlyn Parker’s sacrifice fly to right.
And that was all. Johnson struck out at least one batter in every inning, and eight total. She worked around a walk in the third, Hanna Lewis caught a runner stealing to erase a walk in the fifth, and Johnson got her final strikeout of the night and coaxed a weak grounder back to the circle to end the threat in the sixth.
“We’re extremely proud of what Maddie did tonight,” Mills said. “She got behind in a couple of spots and battled right back. She dug deep, and that shows a lot about her work ethic and her character. I’m super proud of her.”
Crescent’s Courtney Baldwin was every bit as good. She allowed the Blue Jackets just a pair of hits, singles to Savannah Gerrald in the second and Riley Rabon in the fifth. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
Aynor’s best chance also came without a hit. Caroline Gaskins was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth, advanced on a wild pitch and took third on Katie Goff’s sacrifice, but she was stranded there.
“You have to produce when you get the opportunity,” Mills said. “You have to be able to lay that bunt down. You have to see where they’re playing in the outfield. You have to get the contact. You have to do some different things. You can win a game and not get any hits. We have to be able to produce a little bit better.”
The loss ended Aynor’s 29-game winning streak. Neal said starting a new one is the only thing that matters.
“Rankings and 29 in a row are fun things to talk about,” he said. “Do they really mean a lot? Do they give an award for 29 in a row? I’ve not seen anybody get an award for that yet. It’s great. It’s cool to talk about. But the next streak I’d like to talk about is winning one in a row.”
