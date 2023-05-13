By Aynor’s standards, Friday’s playoff game got off to a slow start.
The Blue Jackets’ bats stayed quiet for the first two innings. And even after Katie Goff’s two-run homer got them on the scoreboard, they didn’t begin to pull away from Loris until the fifth. Yet the result was familiar — the team earned its 26th win this season.
“We were a little bit excited the first couple of innings,” said Aynor coach Tony Mills after the Blue Jackets wrapped up a 7-1 victory over the Lions to open the 3A lower state playoffs. “We swung at some high pitches. And it took them a couple innings to kind of settle down, kind of get a feel for the game. But you know what? These are 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids. You expect them to be a little excited, right? … But the mark of a really, really good ball team is where they were able to settle down. And they kind of hit the reset button a little bit, kind of got a little groove.”
Aynor’s win came courtesy of timely hitting and a dominant pitching performance from sophomore Maddie Johnson. Johnson struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in her complete game.
“What Maddie did on the mound tonight was very impressive,” Mills said. “You hold Loris to two hits, you’ve done a day’s work.”
The ace’s effort was backed by the Blue Jackets’ signature stingy defense, and Aynor’s two senior starters provided an offensive boost. Goff contributed two hits, including the homer, and Coastal Carolina commit Ryann Ellis added her own two-run blast in the fifth.
“You always want to see your older kids who have been in this program play their best ball at the right time,” Mills said.
Aynor (26-1) also got key hits from Savannah Gerrald, who went three-for-four, and Alaina Brown, whose three hits included a pair of doubles.
Once the Blue Jackets broke the ice, they seemed to be constantly threatening. After a three-run fifth inning, Aynor added runs in the sixth and seventh, though Loris’s defense limited the damage.
“It had a chance to get a lot uglier,” Loris coach David Smith said. “We played some pretty good defense a few times when they had the bases loaded and limited them to one run. They hit. And they have a D-1-caliber pitcher over there. She’s throwing 65, 67 [mph]. We’ve got to be able to figure that out and hit it. … We had a few chances. [Runners on] second and third, my best hitters up. We had a few chances to put on some runs. Didn’t come up with the big hit.”
Now both teams will turn their focus to Monday’s games. Aynor will face Dillon, a winner over Marlboro County on Friday, while Loris will host Marlboro County in an elimination game. It's a bracket of familiar faces. Aynor, Loris and Dillon play in the same region.
“We have a great conference,” Mills said. “Dillon’s still alive, Loris and us — three teams in the lower state. That speaks highly for our region.”
Despite their success this season — and following a year that saw the Blue Jackets reach the 3A state championship series — Mills said his players are still maturing.
In other words, the coach of the state’s No. 1-ranked team — regardless of classification — thinks they could be even better.
“We didn’t play perfect,” he said. “But it’s about surviving. It’s about getting to the next ballgame.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.