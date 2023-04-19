Tony Mills’ team has a lot of fun playing softball.
Following a 3-2 win against Loris on Tuesday, his Aynor squad (18-1, 7-0 region) is now one win away from sweeping a Region VII-3A crown.
It’s clear that the Blue Jackets are playing dominant softball when it matters most, something Aynor showcased again against the Lions.
“We had a devotion before the game today, and we talked about not being selfish,” Mills said following the win. “We talked about celebrating your teammates' success… when they do well, we need to be jumping up and down and happy.
“They just play loose. You play better when you’re loose. When you get tense, you just don’t seem to do as well. These kids have played a lot of ball. Even though we’re young, they’ve played a lot and are able to have fun. They know when to turn the key and go to work, too.”
Last year, with a large group of new faces and an overall young team, the Blue Jackets reached the Class 3A state championship series. And despite losing to Broome in three games, Mills knew his team was plenty prepared to compete in 2023. Aynor graduated just two seniors last year, setting the stage for a potential return to the state title series this year.
It's safe to say they're well on their way.
The team defeated Loris (15-4, 5-2 region) at home on Tuesday in a game that acted as a bit of a statement win.
Starting pitcher Maddie Johnson, a sophomore, hurled a gem, allowing just one hit over seven innings. She also hit a solo home run that put Aynor up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, Johnson’s battery-mate, catcher Hannah Lewis, hit a two-run home run to extend the Blue Jackets lead to 3-0.
Things stayed steady until the bottom of the seventh, where Loris was almost able to tie things up. With two outs and runners on, a single led to two runs being scored. During the play, the umpires ruled that Lewis interfered on a play at the plate, which resulted in a “delayed dead ball” call. That call ultimately led to Loris running into an out at second base to end the game, a ruling that Loris head coach David Smith disagreed with.
Mills said a protest was filed following the game, but the umpire's decision was upheld on Wednesday.
With the win, Aynor is outscoring opponents 71-6 in region play.
“Loris has a very good team… we knew they had a lot of fight in them and we’d have our hands full tonight and we did,” Mills said. “We didn’t play exactly how we wanted to play, but we know the things we need to work on… Maddie [Johnson] had a lot of pop and spin on the ball tonight, and her defense played really well behind her.”
The Blue Jackets are, without a doubt, the class of the region.
And with goals of getting back to — and winning — the state championship this year, much of Aynor’s success will go as Johnson goes. The sophomore is one of the anchors of this year’s still-young roster. And as far as the rest of the year’s outlook, Tuesday’s performance was just a preview of what Mills and the rest of the Aynor staff hopes is yet to come.
“On the mound, she had some control issues last year. But we talked to her about that, and she’s gone to work,” Mills said. “Even when she misses, she has believable pitches. She gets it up there with some gas as a 10th-grader. She’s got a defense that loves to play behind her. She makes them look good and they make her good too.”
The Blue Jackets will bw back in action Friday night at Dillon, where they’ll have the chance to take the region crown with a win.
Next week, Aynor closes out the regular season with home region games on Tuesday (vs. Georgetown) and Friday (vs. Manning). The team will travel to South Florence next Thursday for the final non-region game of its regular season slate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.