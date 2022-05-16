Twice, Aynor faced region rival Dillon in the regular season.
Twice, the Blue Jackets won by a single run.
So heading into Monday’s playoff showdown with the Wildcats, the Blue Jackets didn’t want to simply eke out a victory in the lower state bracket. They wanted to play like the steamrolling region champs who hadn’t lost a softball game since March 5.
“We were in the right head set coming into this game,” said centerfielder Carly Sarvis, one of two seniors in the Aynor lineup. “We were, like, on it. We wanted to crush the ball. We wanted to play our best game.”
Aynor (21-3) looked every bit as dominant as advertised Monday, routing Dillon 10-1 in a game that was called in the top of the sixth inning because of lightning. The Blue Jackets scored in all but one inning and got a strong pitching performance from eighth grader Alivia Hess, who didn’t even allow a baserunner until the fourth and struck out five along the way.
The win puts the Blue Jackets in the lower state finals. Win one game Friday and they will play for the 3A state championship, which Aynor last won in 2015. Their opponent, the winner of Wednesday’s Loris-Dillon matchup, will have to beat the Blue Jackets twice to advance.
“It’s really exciting,” Sarvis said. “I feel like this is our year to really go on and do great things.”
The team’s leadoff hitter, Sarvis got things rolling for Aynor Monday when she slapped a single to centerfield to start the game. She tagged up and advanced to second on Alaina Brown’s flyout to left field, then scored when Dillon made an errant throw to first on Ann Shelley’s grounder.
The Blue Jackets added to their lead in the second when another Dillon error put MacKenzie Brown on first and Kolten Ray doubled off the centerfield wall to bring her home. MacKenzie Brown went to third when Dillon threw home, and she later scored on a sacrifice fly from Hess.
The fourth Blue Jacket run came courtesy of a solo homer in the third inning from Shelley, who blasted the ball over the centerfield wall to extend the lead to 4-0.
Dillon finally got on the board in the fourth inning, but the Blue Jackets immediately responded with six runs in their half of the frame.
“You always dream of it happening this way, but it doesn’t always play out like you think,” Aynor coach Tony Mills said of his team’s offensive outburst.
While he praised his coaches and players, Mills also pointed out that nothing is guaranteed. Loris was the only team in the region to beat the Blue Jackets this season, and Dillon knocked Aynor out of the lower state finals a year ago.
“Loris is a really good team,” he said. “Dillon’s a good team. Anything could happen.”
In some ways, Aynor is playing ahead of its time. Other than Sarvis in center and Shelley at first base, the team has no other seniors and the roster, which includes just two juniors. On the mound, the Blue Jackets have relied on the middle schooler Hess and ninth grader Maddie Johnson, who got the start in last week’s win over Gilbert.
“People talk about youth, youth, youth,” Mills said. “We don’t like to use the word ‘youth’ because a lot of times when you don’t do well, you say, ‘Aw, it’s because of youth.’ But our kids play older than what they are.’”
Dillon has faced two of the Blue Jackets’ young arms in all three matchups this year. Hess has thrown two complete games — she won 2-1 during the regular season — and Johnson pitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win earlier this year.
But Mills isn't getting overconfident.
“This is the playoffs,” he said. “That really doesn’t mean a whole lot, those other two wins. You’re kind of starting a new season now.”
Loris knocks out Gilbert
The final three teams in the 3A lower state softball playoffs all hail from the same region.
Aynor, Loris and Dillon finished 1, 2, 3 respectively in Region VII-3A. With Loris’ 8-3 victory over Gilbert on Monday, that sets up the Lions with a rematch against Dillon.
“They never give up,” Loris coach David Smith said of his team.
On Friday, Dillon overcame a 3-0 deficit in the seventh inning to beat the Lions 5-3 in eight innings. Smith said his team will need a strong outing against Dillon Wednesday if they hope to face Aynor in the lower state finals.
“We’re gonna be aggressive and take better swings at the plate,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to beat them.”
Green Sea Floyds’ baseball season ends
The last Horry County baseball team still in the playoffs, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans saw their season end in a 9-5 loss at Branchville Monday.
Ian Guerin contributed to this report.
