Tony Mills broke his own protocol.
After spending the playoffs mostly mute to his players between innings, the Aynor coach couldn’t stay silent any longer. Mills watched his team jump out to a big lead and then his squad's biggest rival threaten to — at the very least — force a second game in the Class 3A lower state finals.
That’s when Mills piped up and told his team to drop the hammer.
“They put their foot on the gas, and they slow down. They put their foot on the gas, and they slow down,” Mills said. “We’re learning how to keep our foot on the gas from start to finish. As you can see, they’re a very dangerous team.”
That dangerous team will be playing for a state championship.
Aynor scored eight more runs in the fifth and sixth frames, beating Dillon 13-3 in six innings. It was the second blowout against the Wildcats in five days, and it sends the Blue Jackets back to the state finals series for the first time since winning the 2015 Class 2A title. They’ll face Broome in the best-of-three series beginning Monday at home, followed by a Wednesday matchup in Spartanburg. If necessary, a neutral site likely in the Columbia area between the two would be used Friday.
To get to next week, to get past the team that ended Aynor’s season a year ago in the lower state finals, the Blue Jackets went back to what they know.
Hitting the snot out of the softball.
Aynor (22-3 overall), has averaged better than nine runs a game this season. It was what this squad expected after coming into preseason camp with a head of steam.
“Everyone was crushing the ball in practice — off the tee, off the pitching machine,” junior third baseman Ryann Ellis said. “Everybody was just crushing the ball.”
That was mostly the case against Dillon, too.
The Blue Jackets put up five first-inning runs after having each of its first eight hitters reach base safely. Dillon, which scored in the top of the first to take an early lead, then chipped away at Aynor’s with two in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Jackets started to blow the lid off the game.
Mackenzie Brown finished 4-for-4 with two doubles off the wall, three RBI and three runs. Riley Rabon was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Kolten Ray was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Frankly, everyone did at least a little bit of damage. Each spot in the batting order either scored a run or knocked one in — or both — by the end of the fifth.
That’s not much of a surprise given that the Blue Jackets have 10 regular players hitting above .300 and entered the night batting .378 as a team.
Dillon was good, but the Wildcats couldn’t keep up.
“We started out with five runs in the first inning, and I knew right then we weren’t going to let them take our momentum,” Brown said. “We didn’t score runs for a couple innings, but when we started again, I knew it was on.”
Aynor will need that offense against Broome, which won its upper state final against Union County after pitcher Karley Green threw another gem for the Centurions.
Broome is the next test, the final test, for a Blue Jackets squad that has lost just one game in the last 75 days. Mills said that 5-3 defeat at Region VII-3A runner-up Loris woke up his team. That's a safe statement given that the average score of the ensuing 10 games — including six in the playoffs — has been 9-1.
“The best thing that happened to us was when we lost to Loris,” Mills said. “Maybe we figured out that we’re not so good. Maybe we’re not invincible. Maybe there’s some things we need to fix. Once you lose, it’s an eye-opening experience.
“It got their attention.”
