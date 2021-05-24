When Aynor found itself in a four-run hole after the first inning Monday, coach Tony Mills just sort of shrugged it off as yet another such come-from-behind opportunity.
When the game got away from the Blue Jackets, his view obviously changed.
Aynor fell 11-3 to regular region rival Dillon at home in the lower state finals opener. But if the start of the game was normal, the lack of a comeback was not.
“If I knew how to fix it, I would,” Mills said. “We’re typically [in past years] a team that scores first. We fell behind at the Pee Dee Pitch Off. We fell behind in scrimmages. We fell behind to Carolina Forest. We have fallen behind in nearly every single game except two or three or four games all year.”
Again, the fact that Dillon jumped all over the Blue Jackets wasn’t the biggest problem. That 4-0 advantage was all but erased after two Aynor at bats.
However, that’s where a Blue Jacket lineup that scored 54 runs in four would-be elimination games during the district tournament stalled. They failed to push a runner past second base the rest of the way.
“When we hit, we’re unstoppable,” catcher Peyton Rabon said. “We’ve just got to hit.”
There certainly wasn’t enough of that against the Wildcats, the team that prevented the Blue Jackets from a region championship and a No. 1 playoff seed with a one-game playoff win earlier this month.
Rabon’s first-inning home run to left center and then two runs off a fielding errors in the second was all Aynor would get.
Meanwhile, Dillon never let off the gas.
In total, eight of the nine Dillon starters crossed the plate at least once after the Wildcats scored three in the fifth and then four in the top of the seventh. And, of course, there were those four early runs.
“I think it’s because everybody comes out here dragging,” Rabon said of yet another early deficit. “They’re quiet and ‘Oh, we’re going to win this’ instead of bearing down.”
The larger picture is one that will now play out once more. The Blue Jackets will have to win Wednesday at Dillon to force a neutral-site Friday game. It was the theme of last week’s district rounds.
The fact that Aynor pulled through then gave Mills a hint of optimism, even as frustrated as he was to be in this position again.
“It seems like they need to play with their back against the wall,” Mills said. “Why? I don’t know. … Our backs are up against the wall, and maybe that’s a good thing. Our season could have ended [last] Monday night at Marlboro County. Our season could have ended Wednesday with Swansea. Our season could have ended twice Friday. Maybe this is a good thing.”
