Unlike Friday, the scoreboard at the Aynor softball field couldn’t have been wiped clean much faster than it was.
The Blue Jackets fell 7-0 to Broome in the opening game of the best-of-three Class 3A state championship series on Monday. And now, Aynor will have to wipe its own slate clean if it is going to force a third game.
“We picked a bad night to have a bad game,” Aynor coach Tony Mills said. “Your strengths will get you into the playoffs. Your weaknesses will get you eliminated. If we do this again, we’ll get eliminated. It’s as simple as that.”
The biggest problem was the obvious one that everyone saw coming into the title week. Centurions senior pitcher Karley Green allowed just three hits to a team that was batting well north of .300 as a team throughout the season.
Green picked up nine strikeouts, but her bigger impact was keeping the talented Blue Jacket hitters off-balanced.
Aynor — which scored at least four runs in three different innings in the lower state championship win over Dillon on Friday — never put more than two base runners on in any inning Monday.
“I know how well they can hit, so I’m happy that this is how it turned out,” eighth-year Broome head coach Rebecca Cooper said. “I know how great they are. You can see by their swings that they can hit. But Karley has done such a good job for us all year. She can really hone it in whenever we need her to.”
Green didn’t have to do it all by herself, either.
The Centurions offense got to both of Aynor’s pitchers and never ceased the pressure. Broome scored one in the second, two in the third, one more in each the fifth and sixth and then the final two in the seventh.
Mattie Reid was two-for-two with three RBI and a pair of walks, and Bella Angeli scored three runs and stole a pair of bases.
The effort means Broome will play host to Game 2 of the series on Wednesday. Win there, and the Centurions will have their first ever state championship in softball. Lose, and it’s a winner-take-all Game 3 at Chapin High School on Friday.
To get to that neutral site game, though, Aynor will have to make some changes in a hurry.
Mills said it’s all about discipline at the plate.
Like the coach predicted, Green stuck to the same approach she has all season, and the Blue Jackets failed to adapt. He compared it to the team’s only other loss (against Loris in April) since the preseason tournament in March, where anxious plate appearances equated to long stretches of offensive issues.
“We’re young. We’re very, very young. This was no one person who did this,” Mills said. "We were free-swinging. As you get older, as you get more mature, as you learn the game, as you learn more discipline, you limit those mistakes.
“[Green] didn’t deviate from her pattern. She didn’t need to deviate from her pattern. Why change? We’re free-swinging. I wouldn’t change a thing if I was them.”
