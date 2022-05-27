GILBERT | Aynor softball coach Tony Mills circled his team up not once or twice but three times after the Blue Jackets' bid to claim the school’s first softball state championship since 2015 ended Friday night in a 6-0 loss to Broome in the final game of the best-of-three series.
He wanted them to remember the moment and the sacrifice it took to get this far. Considering Aynor has only two seniors on the roster and eight players that are seventh, eighth or ninth graders, they want to take the eventual next step next year.
“The kids will be a little faster next year, a little stronger and have a higher softball IQ. They will be battle-tested. We will take this experience and build on it like we did last year,” Mills said. “There is a little bit different pressure in a state championship than being in a lower state championship. They know how it feels, they know the environment, everything that goes along with it. All we can do is learn from this. The next couple of weeks, the coaches will get together and talk and get ready for next year.”
Aynor (23-5) advanced to the state finals a season after being eliminated in the lower state championship. Mills was disappointed in the outcome on Friday night but feels like this team is set for the foreseeable future. The two pitchers he used against the Centurions were an eighth-grader, Alivia Hess, and a freshman in Maddie Johnson.
The only two seniors were Carly Sarvis and Ann Shelley.
“You look at this team,” Mills said. “Two seniors – love them to death and we will miss them tremendously. Two juniors, two sophomores and then you look, and eight of the 14 kids are seventh, eighth and ninth graders. If you look at them, you can't pick them out on this field unless I tell you because of how they play. This is a solid program, and it will be back.”
Broome on the other hand had five seniors in the starting lineup and played like a veteran team. It was the first-ever softball state championship in school history.”
“I want to congratulate Broome,” Mills said. “I think they have the best coaches around. Their coaching staff did a great job of identifying weaknesses on our team and they exploited those weaknesses. They made a couple of more plays than we made.”
The difference on Friday and possibly the rest of the series could have been Broome senior pitcher Karley Green, a North Greenville commit.
Green might have saved her best for last. She limited the Blue Jackets to two hits with 15 strikeouts and just four base runners all game. She retired the final seven batters she faced, six of them on strikeouts. In the three-game series, Green allowed two runs on eight hits with 37 strikeouts and just two walks.
Broome won game one 7-0 before Aynor gutted out a 2-1 game on Wednesday.
“The way she pitched us in game one was a little different in game two and it was a little different again in game three,” Mills said. “That’s because their coaches made some really good adjustments. They kept us off-balance at the plate and at certain times, they kept us guessing a little bit.”
Green received all the offense she needed in the first inning. She singled, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on the first of three Aynor errors.
Broome (27-3) increased the lead in the next inning to 4-0 with the big blow being a two-run double by Green. The Centurions added a couple of insurance runs on a two-run single by Marrah Clippard in the sixth inning.
“Only one team wins the last game,” Mills said. “That’s what sports are. If you would have told everybody back during the Pee Dee Pitch-off that Aynor would be in Game 3 of the state championship and been that dominant through the region and the district and lower state, people would have looked twice at you. It was a great season.”
