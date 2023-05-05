Aynor used a four-run first inning to overpower Swansea 11-4 on Friday and advance to next week’s district softball finals.
Led by freshman Alivia Hess’ complete game, Aynor was dominant at home yet again to win their second postseason game of the year and improve to 24-1.
“I was really proud of our kids and how we just came out and scored in the first couple of innings,” Aynor head coach Tony Mills said. “I was really proud of how they were disciplined at the plate tonight. We didn’t go up and chase pitches. They hung in there and battled.”
Hess, the winning pitcher, did what she has done throughout the season: led the way for the Blue Jackets with grit.
The ninth-grader splits Aynor’s pitching time with sophomore Maddie Johnson — and the pair combined to be a consistent one-two punch for the Blue Jackets.
On Friday, Hess battled through all seven innings against a stout Swansea lineup while posting nine strikeouts. She kept composure and locked in during the late innings to help Aynor advance.
“Alivia has ice in her veins,” Mills said. “She hasn’t felt well all week, but she’s come out here and battled in the heat. She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do.”
On the field Friday, things were rather business-like for Aynor, a team that has become known for being lights out at home under Mills.
The Blue Jackets opened up the scoring in the first inning with senior Ryanne Ellis’ RBI. After that, a bit of small ball and two Swansea errors led to three more Aynor runs, giving them the four-run lead after one frame.
From there, Hess went to work against the Swansea lineup and rolled through an impressive pitching performance. She didn’t blank the Tigers — as she’s done with opponents multiple times this year — but she did plenty to earn the Friday night win.
Mills said her constant desire to improve makes Hess a standout leader for Aynor.
“She wants the ball,” he said. “She wants to be up there and she wants to throw. This team plays really hard behind her… she finds a way to make big plays. She’s just a pleasure to coach.”
The Blue Jackets added some insurance runs late in the game — a pair in both the fifth and sixth innings — to finish off the win.
Aynor will not know its Wednesday district finals opponent until Monday evening. It could be Swansea, or the winner of Friday’s Battery Creek/Crestwood game.
Regardless, whoever faces Aynor in the district finals will have to defeat the Blue Jackets twice to advance. To say that will be a tall task would be an understatement.
It’s been clear since Mills’ team was preparing for this 2023 season that anything less than an appearance in the 3A state finals would be a disappointment.
Between Hess and Johnson’s pitching leadership and veterans like Ellis anchoring a strong lineup, the Blue Jackets are sitting in a position where merely “making a run” is no longer in the conversation.
This Aynor team has eyes on a title.
“We’re in the playoffs. They’ve started and we want to win,” Mills said. “We’re going to figure out some things we need to work on [next week] and we’ll keep working and just see who our opponent is for next Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.