All season long Tony Mills was waiting for the light switch to come on.
The Aynor softball team “did some nice things” along the way, a dumbing down of the fact the Blue Jackets ended the regular season on a 20-game winning streak.
“It was so disappointing that we had not been hitting on all cylinders,” Mills said. “I know that sounds bad because we’d been winning. … We were getting a lot of hits. We just weren’t manufacturing runs. We were not scoring a lot of runs. We were sluggish at times. It was like ‘Keep working, keep working, keep working. It’s going to happen. We know it’s going to happen.’ We didn’t know when.”
The last 18 days have been different. And Mills considers the switch fully flipped.
The Blue Jackets punched their ticket to their second consecutive state championship series and eighth in school history with a convincing 8-1 victory over rival Dillon at home Friday. The lower state title victory was Aynor’s 28th straight win, and it reaffirmed why MaxPreps.com has the Blue Jackets ranked as the No. 1 program in the state, regardless of classification.
Sophomore Maddie Johnson struck out 11 Wildcats and added a three-run, sixth-inning home run. Freshman Alivia Hess had her own three-run bomb in the first inning, and Caroline Gaskins knocked in two runs of her own in the bottom of the first with a double.
Dillon, a team that Aynor has faced both in region play and deep in the playoffs each of the last three seasons, had little to combat the onslaught, scoring their lone run of the game on a Shakinah Murphy single in the second. By that point, the Wildcats were already in a hole they’d never climb out of, thanks to those five first-inning runs.
“It helps a lot knowing our bats are there because you don’t have to strike everyone out,” said Johnson, who struck out Dillon’s leadoff batter in the first, second, third, fourth and seventh innings. “If you give up a run, it’s OK because we’re still ahead. It takes a lot of stress off my back.”
Said Mills: “We made a statement that first inning.
The exclamation-point victory - and that Aynor didn’t need a second game Friday to clinch the lower state title - was also further proof that this year’s team may be better prepared to compete in the final series more than it was a year ago. The Blue Jackets lost Game 1 to Broome 7-0, then won Game 2 2-1 before falling in the neutral-site deciding contest 6-0.
This time around, Aynor will be facing Crescent, the one-time state power that won more than 1,000 games, 33 consecutive region championships and a national-record 19 state titles under former coach Gary Adams, who retired in 2019.
The Tigers’ last state title came in 2013, but they didn’t win the upper state championship this fall by accident. They’re 26-3 and haven’t lost since April 20.
Mills referred to Crescent as the gold standard of South Carolina softball, but he was quick to say that his team is more than up to the task.
“We didn’t have to motivate them for this,” Mills said. “We’re not going to do anything any different, nothing whatsoever. These kids have played, I don’t know, 28, 29 games. We know a lot about Crescent. They know a lot about us. We’ll talk about a few things. But that’s about it.”
Staying out of his players’ way might be the right approach, especially considering what that crop has been doing lately.
After all, every game this month has been about making the most of a second chance.
“We are more determined this year to get it because we fell short last year. We want it more this year,” Johnson said. “In my opinion, I think we want it more, and we’ve got a good chance of getting it.”
