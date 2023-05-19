Aynor tops Dillon 1.JPG

Aynor pitcher Maddie Johnson and catcher Hannah Lewis embrace after the final out in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday night. Aynor clinched the 3A lower state title for the second straight year.

 Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com

All season long Tony Mills was waiting for the light switch to come on.

The Aynor softball team “did some nice things” along the way, a dumbing down of the fact the Blue Jackets ended the regular season on a 20-game winning streak.

Aynor tops Dillon 2.JPG

Aynor players celebrate after the final out in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday night. Aynor clinched the 3A lower state title for the second straight year.

“It was so disappointing that we had not been hitting on all cylinders,” Mills said. “I know that sounds bad because we’d been winning. … We were getting a lot of hits. We just weren’t manufacturing runs. We were not scoring a lot of runs. We were sluggish at times. It was like ‘Keep working, keep working, keep working. It’s going to happen. We know it’s going to happen.’ We didn’t know when.”

The last 18 days have been different. And Mills considers the switch fully flipped.

The Blue Jackets punched their ticket to their second consecutive state championship series and eighth in school history with a convincing 8-1 victory over rival Dillon at home Friday. The lower state title victory was Aynor’s 28th straight win, and it reaffirmed why MaxPreps.com has the Blue Jackets ranked as the No. 1 program in the state, regardless of classification.

Aynor tops Dillon 3.JPG

Aynor's Maddie Johnson prepares for her next pitch. The Blue Jackets defeated Dillon 8-1 Friday night to win the 3A lower state softball championship for the second straight year. Johnson struck out 11 and earned the win. 

Sophomore Maddie Johnson struck out 11 Wildcats and added a three-run, sixth-inning home run. Freshman Alivia Hess had her own three-run bomb in the first inning, and Caroline Gaskins knocked in two runs of her own in the bottom of the first with a double.

Aynor tops Dillon 4.JPG

Aynor's Maddie Johnson winds up for her next pitch. The Blue Jackets defeated Dillon 8-1 Friday night to win the 3A lower state softball championship for the second straight year. Johnson struck out 11 and earned the win. 

Dillon, a team that Aynor has faced both in region play and deep in the playoffs each of the last three seasons, had little to combat the onslaught, scoring their lone run of the game on a Shakinah Murphy single in the second. By that point, the Wildcats were already in a hole they’d never climb out of, thanks to those five first-inning runs.

“It helps a lot knowing our bats are there because you don’t have to strike everyone out,” said Johnson, who struck out Dillon’s leadoff batter in the first, second, third, fourth and seventh innings. “If you give up a run, it’s OK because we’re still ahead. It takes a lot of stress off my back.”

Aynor tops Dillon 5.JPG

Aynor players celebrate with Maddie Johnson after her three-run homer in the sixth inning of the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday. The Blue Jackets clinched the 3A lower state title for the second straight year.

Said Mills: “We made a statement that first inning.

The exclamation-point victory - and that Aynor didn’t need a second game Friday to clinch the lower state title - was also further proof that this year’s team may be better prepared to compete in the final series more than it was a year ago. The Blue Jackets lost Game 1 to Broome 7-0, then won Game 2 2-1 before falling in the neutral-site deciding contest 6-0.

Aynor tops Dillon 6.JPG

Aynor's Maddie Johnson rounds the bases after her three-run homer in the sixth inning of the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday.

This time around, Aynor will be facing Crescent, the one-time state power that won more than 1,000 games, 33 consecutive region championships and a national-record 19 state titles under former coach Gary Adams, who retired in 2019.

The Tigers’ last state title came in 2013, but they didn’t win the upper state championship this fall by accident. They’re 26-3 and haven’t lost since April 20.

Aynor tops Dillon 7.JPG

Aynor coach Tony Mills encourages his players during their 8-1 victory over Dillon Friday night.

Mills referred to Crescent as the gold standard of South Carolina softball, but he was quick to say that his team is more than up to the task.

“We didn’t have to motivate them for this,” Mills said. “We’re not going to do anything any different, nothing whatsoever. These kids have played, I don’t know, 28, 29 games. We know a lot about Crescent. They know a lot about us. We’ll talk about a few things. But that’s about it.”

Aynor tops Dillon 8.JPG

Aynor's Alivia Hess prepares to field a bloop single.

Staying out of his players’ way might be the right approach, especially considering what that crop has been doing lately.

After all, every game this month has been about making the most of a second chance.

Aynor tops Dillon 9.JPG

Aynor defeated Dillon 8-1 Friday night to win the 3A lower state softball championship for the second straight year.

“We are more determined this year to get it because we fell short last year. We want it more this year,” Johnson said. “In my opinion, I think we want it more, and we’ve got a good chance of getting it.”

Aynor tops Dillon 10.JPG

Aynor's Caroline Gerald slides safely into second base. Dillon coach Stevie Grice disputed the call, arguing that his player picked up the ball and tagged second  for a force out before Gerald arrived. The call stood.
Aynor tops Dillon 11.JPG

Aynor players celebrate after the final out in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday night. Aynor clinched the 3A lower state title for the second straight year.
Aynor tops Dillon 12.JPG

Aynor players celebrate after the final out in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 win over Dillon Friday night. Aynor clinched the 3A lower state title for the second straight year.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.