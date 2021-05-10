MT. PLEASANT — The Carolina Forest girls soccer team saw its undefeated season come to an end Monday night in the 5A lower state title game.
Wando used a flurry of second-half goals to defeat the Panthers 6-0, leaving Carolina Forest one win shy of playing for a state championship.
“The girls did a great job,” Carolina Forest coach Will Hall said. “This was our most successful season in our history.”
For nearly 25 minutes, the Panthers held off Wando, a team that prior to Monday night’s clash had scored 148 goals.
But a rocket of a shot found the upper right corner and broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. The Warriors nearly got a second goal at the end of the first half, but the shot sailed over the crossbar.
The score was 1-0 at halftime.
“Wando plays the possession game just like we do, but they’re a little more successful in that they’re faster,” Hall said. “It was something that we haven’t seen.”
Early in the second half, Wando was able to counterattack and find the back of the net for a second time. Not even three minutes later, the Warriors got their third goal.
Carolina Forest would hold off a series of Warrior attacks, but eventually Wando broke through with 15 minutes left in the game to get their fourth goal of the night. It was downhill from there.
Wando will now face J.L. Mann for the third time in five years in the 5A state title game. The Warriors will play for their 11th state championship.
For the Panthers, this season was particularly remarkable considering the obstacles the team faced. Despite injuries to multiple key players, this squad went further than any other in the history of the program.
“It’s a lot of heart. It’s a lot of drive,” Hall said. “They came out here and wanted it more than anybody else. We had no idea we were going to make it this far. We had no idea we were going to set all these records. It was just one game after the next game after the next.”
The Panthers finished their season with a 15-1 record. Along the way, they scored 66 goals, secured another region championship and made their first appearance in the lower state title game.
Following the defeat, Hall stressed that the final score did not represent the team as a whole.
“The biggest thing I wanted them to take home is to not let this match define the season,” Hall said. “Remember what they’ve done for this club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.