If Thursday was any indication, buckle up for next week’s rematch.
St. James beat Socastee 1-0 at the South Strand Recreation Center, in the process breaking the tie atop the Region VI-5A girls soccer standings. The two rivals are now separated by only that result. And after, both were convinced that nothing yet was settled.
They’ll play again Thursday at St. James in the regular season finale, almost assuredly with a region title and a pair of guaranteed home playoff games on the line.
“We were confident about this game but we also knew we couldn’t go in thinking we would just win,” said St. James forward Kaylee Risher after her first-half goal held up for another 43-plus minutes. “A lot of teams can want it more. We knew this game was going to be different because [Socastee] wanted it as much as we did.”
Risher’s breakaway with a little under 4 minutes to play in the first half wasn’t the Sharks’ only opportunity against Socastee. St. James and its high-powered offense was frequently set up by free kicks or solid passing.
That's where adrenaline or Braves’ goalie Kylie Baxter prevented further damage. It was quite a statement against a Sharks team that averaged better than a five-goal differential in its first 15 games of the season. That run included a 4-0 win over Socastee back on Feb. 19 during a preseason tournament.
Clearly, the tone for this one screamed low-scoring from the get-go.
Both teams played fantastic defense — something they’ve each done all year. The noticeable difference, however, was that this game trended more toward Socastee’s low-scoring affairs, not St. James’ lopsided ones.
Case in point: Risher’s goal was her 17th of the season, and she’s not even the Sharks’ leading scorer.
“This is a great game to challenge us, what we’re going to see in the playoffs,” St. James coach Kate Jacobs said. “The aggression aspect helps us a lot. It’s good to see. It’s good to see sometimes that we can’t just blow everybody out. We’re a great team, but we’re up here and sometimes you need to be knocked down a little.”
Thankfully for Jacobs, getting bumped down a peg didn’t also include an L.
And, thankfully for Socastee, the Braves (7-6 overall, 5-1 Region VI-5A) aren’t out of it just yet. Assuming coach Jeff Church’s team beats Conway on Friday (the Braves defeated the Tigers 5-0 earlier this week), next week’s showdown will be for the region championship, either via a Sharks’ outright title or the Braves earning it by way of a tiebreaker. In the moments following Thursday’s loss, Church already had a message for his players.
“We seemed to be looking for those perfect shots,” he said. “We’re taking one too many touches. Go ahead and turn and take that shot. Maybe be a little more selfish. … I love that every goal can have an assist. But in this game, we could have been a little more selfish on the offensive end.”
The St. James defense made those extra touches feel even more costly, especially as the game wore on. After all, the Sharks’ defense is pretty good too.
They’ve let in just nine goals all season, with three of those coming in a non-region loss to Nation Ford. The Sharks are now 14-2 and 6-0 in Region VI-5A.
Recording its ninth shutout of the year Thursday was nice. Just the same, Jacobs knew plenty was still to be decided.
“Yeah, we won,” Jacobs said. “But next week’s a big game again. They could go and beat us by more. The region championship is still in play.”
