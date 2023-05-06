Grayson Williams was a bit out of sorts, her mind racing at what she and her St. James teammates had pulled off.
It wasn’t so much that the Sharks — an absolutely loaded soccer team making a deep playoff run — beat River Bluff 3-2 on Saturday at home. It was how.
After allowing a tying goal in stoppage time, Williams capped off a perfect transition goal some 55 seconds later when Kaylee Risher found the high-scoring sophomore breaking free in the box. Needless to say, Williams said she had a singular thought as her foot approached the ball.
“I was hoping I don’t miss,” Williams said.
She didn’t.
And roughly a minute later, the final whistle made the dramatic goal even more special.
St. James will be making its third ever lower state championship game appearance on Tuesday. The game will be played at Wando, the longtime state power that two years ago knocked the Sharks out of the playoffs in the first round.
To get there, St. James needed not only Williams’ and Risher’s theatrics, but also a solid first 80 minutes. So much of that appeared in jeopardy after River Bluff’s Ella Yarborough scored not long into stoppage time. She took an inlet pass from all-everything striker Alanna Colbert and evened the game at 2-2
Some 14 minutes earlier, Colbert put the Gators on the board for the first time when she broke through in a mostly open net situation and put a pass into the goal.
Those two leveled things off after Williams’ free-kick goal 24 minutes into the first half and then Hanna Liebig’s some four minutes after halftime.
Still, when the Sharks needed a transition goal for the ages, there were Risher and Williams.
“When I saw Kaylee take off, I had an instinct in me that if she wasn’t going to score, she was going to cross it to someone else and they were going to score,” Jacobs said. “The amount of times we’ve gotten scored on the last minute of halves this year, I felt like it was karma coming back for us. I knew 100% when Kaylee took off, it was going to happen.”
St. James, which previously made the lower state championship in 2011 and 2014 as a member of Class 3A, was already one of just four teams from Horry County to even make it this far, most recently Carolina Forest during the pandemic-shortened postseason in 2021. No girls team from the district has ever made a state championship appearance.
The Sharks would love to add to the county’s history right along with its own. Of course, that will require a victory against a squad that beat St. James 7-0 a little over two months ago.
Still, for all of the other St. James teams that have found success in the past, including last year’s bunch that made it to the third round, this one has been building for some time. Every senior who has graduated after the past two seasons has seemingly been replaced by an equally talented younger player who was coming through the ranks.
It’s pushed the Sharks as far as they’ve ever been.
“They’ve grown and they’ve grown,” Jacobs said. “We’ve fully developed as a team that I think can go all the way.”
