St. James opened its Region V-5A game against Conway Monday knowing it could probably name the score.
The Sharks are one of the best teams in all of Class 5A girls soccer, and this was a squad the Sharks already beat handily on March 24. Sure enough, without trying to run it up, St. James did just that, winning 10-0 to remain perfect in the region and extend its region winning streak to 17 games.
“These games are tough. But I play everybody, get everybody in,” coach Kate Jacobs said after her team increased its scoring margin in region games to 58-2 after out-pacing those same opponents 48-2 a year ago. “Friday, after we play Carolina Forest, we have two tough games to prepare us to play some of the teams we’ll play in the playoffs. I want to see the focus for that.”
Jacobs had the luxury of moving several top players to other positions or to the bench for a solid chunk of Monday’s game, thanks to a hot start that saw the Sharks jump out to a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest. By the time halftime hit, Grayson Williams and Kinsley James each scored a pair of goals, while Addyson Milanov, Leila Spivey Dixon and Kaylee Risher added one each before the break, when it was 7-0.
The second half appeared to be little more than a formality. And while Milanov, Maddie Franey and Airyan Bunting all added goals after halftime, the game plan was about everyone continuing to move in the right direction.
And that meant taking care of business efficiently.
“These games aren’t really helping us to go far,” Williams said. “We need our non-region games that we’ve played, like Wando and Oceanside, to help us get better and [prepare] us to go further than we did last year.”
St. James fell in the third round to powerhouse Chapin last spring, and with a win Friday, it appears that both teams would be lined up to make another run toward a third-round rematch.
But the Sharks will have to beat Carolina Forest on Friday at home to create that situation. St. James topped the Panthers 4-1 on March 28 in a game in which Carolina Forest briefly held a 1-0 lead.
Jacobs said she’d be selling the message hard over the next few days to ensure her team isn’t looking ahead to those non-region games against Ashley Ridge or Waccamaw or the playoffs, which will begin the following week.
That’s because the No. 1 seed for the playoffs - and the possibility of at least three guaranteed home games - depends on handling Carolina Forest.
“One game at a time is always our thing, even in games like these,” Jacobs said. “We still have to come in thinking we need this win to win the region. We need this win to [earn the No. 1 playoff seed]. A loss could hurt us, no matter what their level is. Anything can happen.”
