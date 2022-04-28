All the drama of last week’s matchup between Socastee and St. James, the potential for an epic rematch with so much on the line at the most crucial part of the season?
Yeah, that didn’t hold for long.
The Sharks hit the gas pedal mere moments into the second half of the regular season finale and didn’t let up until they had secured a 6-1 victory, the Region VI-5A championship and a No. 1 seed for the Class 5A playoffs, which will begin Tuesday.
In the second half alone, freshman Grayson Williams recorded a hat trick, Corinn Smith scored her second of the night and Hannah Liebig found the back of the net 45 seconds after halftime. All of those and Smith’s first — which came with 11 minutes to go in the opening half — were part of the wake-up call the Sharks found after an early 1-0 deficit.
“That goal that they got maybe gave us a little bit of a reality check — they’re coming to play, we need to bring it,” St. James coach Kate Jacobs said. “If we want to win the region championship, if we want to do well in the playoffs, it starts now. Any game moving forward, we have to win or we’re done.”
This game was a far cry from St. James’ 1-0 victory against the Braves one week prior at South Strand Recreation Center. In that one, the Sharks had plenty of chances to score but managed just one.
In this one, Socastee put everyone on alert when Ella Kelly struck first 13 minutes into the game. Not long after, Smith’s first tied it up, and started an onslaught.
All six of St. James’ goals came in a 42-minute window.
“We got to open up the game here, actually play our game,” Williams said after pushing her team-leading goal count to 23 on the season.
Williams was very much a catalyst for flipping this game on its head. She scored her three inside of 14 minutes. But this was more about team strengths and what both coaches knew going into the night.
Thanks to Region VI-5A tiebreakers, Socastee had to win by two goals to earn the No. 1 seed. So the Braves played aggressive on offense — something that didn’t work the way coach Jeffrey Church hoped.
“If we had been playing for a [one-goal] win, we would have had a strong chance at pulling that off,” Church said. “They know how to pull back and play defensively when I need them to. I was playing for the two-goal win.”
The strategy played right into St. James’ biggest strength, transition opportunities. Five of the team’s six goals came in such situations, the Sharks’ speed proving to be too much.
The result means St. James will play Region V-5A fourth-place finisher White Knoll in the opening round Tuesday, while Socastee will host third-place Lexington. Both will open at home, with St. James guaranteed to stay there for the second round should it advance.
Not long into the second half, that’s where Jacobs’ mind was at. It’s why she didn’t rein in a high-scoring bunch that enters the playoffs with 88 goals against just 10 allowed.
Re-establishing a killer instinct now wasn’t just possible; it was necessary.
“It’s important to keep playing soccer,” Jacobs said. “If that involves scoring, that involves scoring. I don’t want to drop it down so we don’t get goals. I don’t want to instill that in them. I want us to play the way we’re supposed to play. If that means we score, we score. … I’m going to let them play soccer because that’s what we’re here to do.
“It just helped us get ready to go to the playoffs.”
