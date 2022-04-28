All the drama of last week’s matchup between Socastee and St. James, the potential for an epic rematch with so much on the line at the most crucial part of the season?

Yeah, that didn’t hold for long.

The Sharks hit the gas pedal mere moments into the second half of the regular season finale and didn’t let up until they had secured a 6-1 victory, the Region VI-5A championship and a No. 1 seed for the Class 5A playoffs, which will begin Tuesday.

In the second half alone, freshman Grayson Williams recorded a hat trick, Corinn Smith scored her second of the night and Hannah Liebig found the back of the net 45 seconds after halftime. All of those and Smith’s first — which came with 11 minutes to go in the opening half — were part of the wake-up call the Sharks found after an early 1-0 deficit.

“That goal that they got maybe gave us a little bit of a reality check — they’re coming to play, we need to bring it,” St. James coach Kate Jacobs said. “If we want to win the region championship, if we want to do well in the playoffs, it starts now. Any game moving forward, we have to win or we’re done.”

This game was a far cry from St. James’ 1-0 victory against the Braves one week prior at South Strand Recreation Center. In that one, the Sharks had plenty of chances to score but managed just one.

In this one, Socastee put everyone on alert when Ella Kelly struck first 13 minutes into the game. Not long after, Smith’s first tied it up, and started an onslaught.

All six of St. James’ goals came in a 42-minute window.

“We got to open up the game here, actually play our game,” Williams said after pushing her team-leading goal count to 23 on the season.

Williams was very much a catalyst for flipping this game on its head. She scored her three inside of 14 minutes. But this was more about team strengths and what both coaches knew going into the night.

Thanks to Region VI-5A tiebreakers, Socastee had to win by two goals to earn the No. 1 seed. So the Braves played aggressive on offense — something that didn’t work the way coach Jeffrey Church hoped.