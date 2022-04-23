Before the season began, Carolina Forest and St. James suspected this week would decide the Region VI-5A championship for boys soccer.
Barring any surprises next week, that’s exactly what will happen.
St. James defeated the Panthers 2-1 in overtime Friday, leaving each team with one region loss. Despite the result, Carolina Forest’s 4-0 victory over the Sharks earlier in the week would give the Panthers the No. 1 playoff seed if they win their final region contest on Monday.
“Both teams kind of knew this was how our season was going to wind up,” said Carolina Forest coach Gene Dougherty. “It would be the two of us at the end.”
After a perfect run through their first six region games, Carolina Forest could have clinched the region crown outright with a victory Friday. Early in the first half, that seemed inevitable as they controlled the ball and spent most of the time on the Sharks’ half of the field.
About 15 minutes into the game, a St. James handball in the box gave the Panthers a penalty kick, which senior Jess Arambula converted to give Carolina Forest an early lead.
The Sharks finally began getting some chances late in the half, and freshman center back River Benjamin headed in the equalizer in the waning minutes before the break.
“Once we scored a goal, I felt like it was a spark of energy,” Benjamin said. “You need hope.”
St. James played a stronger second half, but Carolina Forest did get some chances late. However, their shots either sailed over the net or were denied by Sharks goalkeeper Darin Hobson.
“They played incredibly well tonight; we just couldn’t put it in the net,” Dougherty said. “That’s kind of been our biggest problem all year … scoring goals. We have no problem possessing the ball and controlling the tempo.”
In the opening minute of overtime, St. James capitalized on an opportunity. That's when a through ball found sophomore midfielder Alejandro Reyes, who beat the Carolina Forest keeper and slipped the ball into the net.
That was all the Sharks would need.
“Coming off a 4-0 loss, it was very easy to get down,” St. James coach Raphael Carr said. “But the guys … they had a hunger. … They fought from the very first whistle until that final whistle.”
St. James will wrap up the regular season with two games against Socastee and Carolina Forest will face Sumter for one contest. If both teams win out, they would each have identical 7-1 region records. Since each loss came against the other, the tiebreaker would be the goals allowed in their two games head to head, according to the Region VI-5A constitution. That means Carolina Forest would get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which is where Dougherty and his 13 seniors intended to be.
“We were on a roll,” the Carolina Forest coach said. “The season had gone pretty much how we had hoped it would go.”
As much as Friday’s game was a letdown for Carolina Forest, it provided a boost for St. James, which will begin the playoffs at home if they take care of business next week against Socastee.
“We turned the season around,” Benjamin said. “That was a big win.”
The Sharks' coach agreed.
“This performance against Carolina Forest has shown that we can play with anybody,” Carr said.
