There’s something special about clinching a region championship.
That’s exactly what the Myrtle Beach girls soccer team was able to do on the road against North Myrtle Beach on Thursday night, moving to a perfect 8-0 in Region VI-4A.
“I’m a big believer in defense wins championships. So with that being said, if we don’t give up any goals, my philosophy is that we can’t lose the game,” head coach Kevin Weidner said with a laugh. “Worst case, we’ll tie. But if we don’t give up any, we can’t lose the game.”
The Seahawks started Thursday’s contest scoreless through the first 20 minutes of the first half, but the offense scored three goals in the 15 minutes before break to seal the win and region title for Myrtle Beach.
Graycen Queener and Anna Hussey – a pair Weidner calls significant team leaders – scored goals before the half that gave the Seahawks momentum they wouldn’t surrender the rest of the evening.
A third goal trickled into the net near the end of the half, and while North Myrtle Beach managed a goal in the final minutes of the game, Thursday was very much a Seahawk-dominated outing. It ended as a commanding 3-1 win for Myrtle Beach.
For Weidner, the post-game credit went immediately to his defense.
“Any region win is a good win,” Weidner said after the game.
“The goal-scorers are the ones who get all of the accolades. But, our big thing this year was to try to give up as minimal of an amount of goals in region play as we could. We’re solid with people like Yana Jeram as our center back and our goalkeeper [Hannah Weidner]… this group as a whole is disciplined.”
It’s easy to see why this year’s Myrtle Beach team (10-3 overall) is expected to be a legitimate contender in postseason play.
The team hasn’t lost in over a month, a stretch of eight games that have featured some eye-popping results. Since March 10, the Seahawks are 8-0 with 43 goals scored.
And as remarkable as that number is, what might be more impressive are the defensive numbers that Weidner alluded to. The Seahawks have allowed just six goals over the last eight games, commanding at both ends – a dominance that was showcased Thursday.
Simply put: there are a lot of things going well right now for Weidner’s squad.
Myrtle Beach returns home one more time before finishing out its slate on the road. The Seahawks host South Florence (a team they beat 9-0 in March) on Tuesday before finishing the region schedule on the road against Wilson next Friday.
The Chiefs (4-9, 3-5 region) have a pair of region matchups left, one at home and one on the road. They’ll battle Hartsville away on Tuesday before finishing up the regular season at home against South Florence next Friday.
With the region wrapped up and eyes on goals ahead, Weidner's team feels loose, prepared and confident.
The team is the class of the region, but bigger goals are ahead of Myrtle Beach.
There is a lot of belief around this Seahawks program, one that is playing its best soccer as it looks down the stretch.
“We aren’t going to take our foot off the gas now,” Weidner said.
“This is the most important part of our season, so we want perfection here for the next two weeks. Going into the playoffs, we want to be a force to be reckoned with. We preach every day that we don’t do this to not win a state championship. We’re whole-heartedly into this and believe we can make a good run.”
