In the battle of the unbeaten, Myrtle Beach kept its perfect record intact with a 3-0 victory over rival North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.
The victory marked the Seahawks' 20th straight win over the Chiefs and ended North Myrtle's 20-game winning streak, which dated back to last year‘s COVID-shortened season. The Chiefs were 14-0 going into Tuesday’s match.
“We’re very happy to come out with a win,” Seahawks head coach Jason Himmelsbach said.
The coach noted that the experience of playing a high-caliber team ahead of the postseason next week is invaluable.
“That’s what we need right before playoffs is competition that is state championship-caliber like North Myrtle Beach,” Himmelsbach said.
Within the game's first 30 seconds, North Myrtle Beach appeared to grab the momentum when Tanner Williams thought he had scored his 26th goal of the season. However, an offsides call disallowed the goal.
Both teams had their chances to break the deadlock, but it wasn’t until the 36th minute that Seahawks captain Ramon Perez-Castillo scored from 25 yards out.
“As a soccer player, you can feel when your shot is, I guess you can say, perfect,” Perez-Castillo said. “As soon as I felt that contact, I knew it was going in.”
The goal certainly gave the Seahawks momentum going into the second half, but the Chiefs were able to counter that for much of the remainder of the game.
“It just lit a fire underneath us,” Williams said. “We wanted to come back strong and play, but it wasn’t 11 who felt that way. Without that 11, they just crumbled.”
With a little under 15 minutes to play, Seahawk forward Matti Ott slotted the ball into the side netting to double the advantage for the away side. While the Chiefs did have a few chances to force a comeback, Diego Perez-Castillo solidified the Chiefs first defeat since the end of the 2019 season with a third Myrtle Beach goal right at the end of the game.
For North Myrtle Beach, head coach Aaron Wheeler believes his team needs to work on “heart and desire” if they want to turn the tables against their rival on Friday.
“At the end of the day, Myrtle Beach had the desire to win,” Wheeler said. “I wholeheartedly believe that they were the better team tonight — 100%.”
Despite the result, Wheeler said he has a good core of players who will learn from Tuesday’s result.
“It happened. It’s done," he said. "And we have three days to make it right."
The win Tuesday night puts Myrtle Beach in the driver's seat to claim the top seed in Region VI-4A.
Williams said the team “was not themselves“ Tuesday night. He vowed that the same team from Tuesday will not make an appearance at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“Friday is the day to show what North Myrtle Beach is actually like,” Williams said.
The Seahawks will host the Chiefs Friday. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.
