Even before River Bluff took a one-goal lead against Socastee, the Gators were starting to look like the aggressors.
From there, a team that allowed only 15 goals during the regular season went to work.
The Braves saw their 2023 campaign come to an end with a 1-0 loss to River Bluff in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at home on Monday, thanks in large part to what Socastee coach Memo Suarez called the combination of an out-of-sorts start to the game and a “fluke” header goal off a throw in.
“We never got our rhythm going the first half,” Suarez said. “We were distracted on that goal. That goal was a fluke. It just happened. It hurt, and we never recovered from there.
“[River Bluff] threw it in right away. We were distracted. They knew it.”
The goal in question, Connor Banchero’s flick header 28 minutes into the game, came after Socastee knocked the ball out of bounds while defending its own goal. While the Braves were setting up the defense, River Bluff had thrown in the ball, Banchero got high enough into the air to change direction and it ended up in the side of the net.
From either viewpoint, both teams knew that might have been enough right there. Sure enough, River Bluff’s defense - tested in one of the toughest regions in the state, as well as during a tough non-region slate - handled business.
Socastee’s best chances to tie things up all seemed to hit the Gators’ goalie in the middle of the box each time. Still, River Bluff coach Phil Savitz wasn’t content until the final whistle.
“It was one of those games where I don’t think we played particularly well, but a lot of it had to do with their scrappiness and their fight,” Savitz said after the victory. “We did create three or four really good chances and didn’t score. When you’re on the road, when you’re in the playoffs, and you don’t execute - if you’re up two or three, it’s a whole different feel on both sides.”
That never happened, even for a River Bluff squad that was coming into the playoffs having finished in a three-way tie for first place in Region IV-5A before the tie-breaker dropped the Gators down to a No. 3 seed.
The matchup, and the lack of a matching goal, sent the Braves to the postseason with a second-place finish in Region V-5A, but also a first-round playoff exit.
“We had the whole second half, came back strong playing our game on the ground,” Suarez said. “Honestly, I think we could have won that game if we played the same way we played in the second half (before halftime). That’s the way it is.”
