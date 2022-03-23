Myrtle Beach knew it had to hit the reset button.
The Seahawks girls soccer team came knowing it had won every region title since the state expanded to five classes and was expected to compete for another despite heavy losses. The wake-up call came in the form of three straight defeats at the beginning of the month.
Kevin Weidner, then, had to remind his team that nothing was given.
That mentality helped Myrtle Beach to its third straight victory inside Region VI-4A Tuesday, this time a 4-2 win over rival North Myrtle Beach.
“Last year, we were absolutely loaded,” Weidner said. “We start eight ninth and 10th graders this year. They understand that we have to work a little bit harder because we don’t have the depth that we had and the overall talent. Sometimes, losing early on in the beginning of the year isn’t a bad thing. It brought us back to reality a little bit.”
Myrtle Beach was clearly the aggressor against the Chiefs in the first meeting between the two this year. Sarah Levy’s finish on a Graycin Queener pass across the goal put the Seahawks up 1-0 just 7 minutes into the game. Queener then added two of her own — one in the opening two minutes of the second half and another in the final two minutes — and Karly McGonigal helped put the game out of reach with her strike with about three minutes remaining.
It was more than enough to out-pace North Myrtle Beach’s goals from Briana Carpio and Jordan Fowler, both in the second half.
The Seahawks had plenty more scoring opportunities that they couldn’t capitalize on, but the win and what it felt like was a boost for a team that not all that long ago got knocked down a peg.
“It’s tough with all the expectations,” Queener said. “But I think if we keep working together and focus on our composure and our passes, that we’ll be able to meet those expectations. … We need to build off this momentum that we started.”
North Myrtle Beach (4-2 in Region VI-4A) fell a half game behind the Seahawks with the loss but still sit squarely in position for a playoff berth. The Chiefs will face Hartsville at home on Friday with a chance to all but lock up a spot in the postseason.
As for Myrtle Beach, the Seahawks still have hopes of retaining its standard spot.
In order to do that, however, Myrtle Beach will likely have to win out, and that means getting some revenge against West Florence on April 1. The Knights (6-0 in Region VI-4A) have outscored its first five opponents 40-0. That included a 3-0 victory over the Seahawks on March 8. Those two will meet again April 1 at Doug Shaw.
Between now and then, the message from Weidner remains the same.
“We have that conversation,” Weidner said of what his team faces each year. “If someone beats Myrtle Beach, that could be their best win of the year. We have that mentality that we’re always going to be good. They have to bring their ‘A’ game every time because that’s what they’re bringing against us.
“We knew it was going to be us or West. They’re good. We were without four starters [in the first game]. We’re definitely excited to play them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.