Matti Ott has played a little over half the Myrtle Beach boys soccer season.

He splits time with his club team, and he’s also an accomplished runner with the Seahawks’ track squad. The two-sport standout made sure his presence was felt where it was needed on Wednesday.

The senior forward scored twice and assisted another to propel the Seahawks past May River 3-2 in overtime and into the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“He’s a very important member of our team,” Myrtle Beach coach Jason Himmelsbach said after his team advanced to a third-round game at James Island. “The senior class has been through four years of really solid success. But he’s got an ability to read the game. We wouldn’t be in the position we’re in without him.”

This wasn’t the first time Ott had an impact against May River. He scored a goal against the Sharks in the playoffs last year, too, when Myrtle Beach won 7-2.

But this time around, he was every bit of the player this squad has become reliant upon in 2022.

He scored his first of the night with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Ott’s assist to Jaheim Watson then re-tied the game with 5 minutes to go in the second overtime period after May River briefly led. And his header off a brilliant cross with under 2 minutes in the game then sealed the victory.

It continued the prolific scorer’s streak of finding the back of the net in every game he’s played this year. It was his ninth multi-goal game.

“I don’t want to say I’m the main reason this team wins. It’s just unfortunate how it looks,” Ott said. “Most games we’ve lost, I haven’t been there. But we haven’t beat West Florence, and I was there both games. It doesn’t matter how we score. We’re still a team. We’re still Myrtle Beach. It’s not Matti Beach. It’s Myrtle Beach.”

The fierce overtime finish was almost unnecessary until May River scored in the final seconds of stoppage time on a made-for-SportsCenter play.