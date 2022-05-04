Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott tries to get past May River’s Brayden Garcia for a goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Kayky Silva braces for a high kick from May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott out maneuvers May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Davis Hussey (left) pulls down May River’s Zeke Chappelear while Ron Benjamin gets the ball on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“He’s a very important member of our team,” Myrtle Beach coach Jason Himmelsbach said after his team advanced to a third-round game at James Island. “The senior class has been through four years of really solid success. But he’s got an ability to read the game. We wouldn’t be in the position we’re in without him.”
This wasn’t the first time Ott had an impact against May River. He scored a goal against the Sharks in the playoffs last year, too, when Myrtle Beach won 7-2.
But this time around, he was every bit of the player this squad has become reliant upon in 2022.
He scored his first of the night with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Ott’s assist to Jaheim Watson then re-tied the game with 5 minutes to go in the second overtime period after May River briefly led. And his header off a brilliant cross with under 2 minutes in the game then sealed the victory.
It continued the prolific scorer’s streak of finding the back of the net in every game he’s played this year. It was his ninth multi-goal game.
“I don’t want to say I’m the main reason this team wins. It’s just unfortunate how it looks,” Ott said. “Most games we’ve lost, I haven’t been there. But we haven’t beat West Florence, and I was there both games. It doesn’t matter how we score. We’re still a team. We’re still Myrtle Beach. It’s not Matti Beach. It’s Myrtle Beach.”
The fierce overtime finish was almost unnecessary until May River scored in the final seconds of stoppage time on a made-for-SportsCenter play.
Off a free kick into the box, Sharks senior Zeke Chappelear pulled off a bicycle kick that was just off the mark. However, May River’s Austin Kestler was in perfect position to head the ball into the goal.
It sent the game to overtime, where a dribbler into the net from Renty Kitty gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead seven minutes into the first extra period.
Midway through the second, Watson and Ott did their thing, and then Ott ended it a couple minutes later.
What impressed Himmelsbach the most was how Ott adjusted to all the attention he was getting from May River.
1 of 11
MB soccer prevails
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott tries to get past May River’s Brayden Garcia for a goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott tries to get past May River’s Brayden Garcia for a goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Kayky Silva braces for a high kick from May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott out maneuvers May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Davis Hussey (left) pulls down May River’s Zeke Chappelear while Ron Benjamin gets the ball on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott reacts to a foul call as the Seahawks beat May River 3-2 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach Jaheim Watson (right) outruns May River’s Nathan Dalton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
An official lines up Myrtle Beach players after calling a foul in the game with May River on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks do not have numbers on the front of their uniforms. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs in a 3-2 win over May River. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
May River’s Brayden Garcia blocks a goal kick in the loss to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott tries to get past May River’s Brayden Garcia for a goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM01.JPG
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott tries to get past May River’s Brayden Garcia for a goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM02.JPG
Myrtle Beach’s Kayky Silva braces for a high kick from May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM03.JPG
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott out maneuvers May River’s Alonzo Pena on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM04.JPG
Myrtle Beach’s Davis Hussey (left) pulls down May River’s Zeke Chappelear while Ron Benjamin gets the ball on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM05.JPG
Myrtle Beach’s Matti Ott reacts to a foul call as the Seahawks beat May River 3-2 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM06.JPG
Myrtle Beach Jaheim Watson (right) outruns May River’s Nathan Dalton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won 3-2 and advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM07.JPG
Myrtle Beach defeats May River 3-2 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM08.JPG
An official lines up Myrtle Beach players after calling a foul in the game with May River on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks do not have numbers on the front of their uniforms. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs in a 3-2 win over May River. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM09.JPG
May River’s Brayden Garcia blocks a goal kick in the loss to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
504 MBHS soccer_JM10.JPG
Myrtle Beach defeats May River 3-2 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“I thought May River did a good job of slowing him down,” Himmelsbach said. “And he thought ‘If they’re going to stop me, it’s going to leave two or three guys open in the back post. He went from being the go-to scorer to the set-up guy. And it worked perfectly in overtime.”
It’s not as if Ott doesn’t know a thing about setting up his teammates. He had 10 assists as a junior and now has four combined in each of his last three games.
Ott admitted that while he hoped Watson was in position on the game-tying overtime goal, he couldn’t see his teammate and didn’t know for sure if he was there.
According to his coach, it wasn’t luck.
“He makes plays every time he’s on the field,” Himmelsbach said. “We’re just really fortunate to be able to coach him and have him on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.