Seven of Horry County's boys soccer teams qualified for their respective state playoffs.

On Monday in the opening round, five of them were eliminated by teams from the Midlands.

Class 5A squads St. Carolina Forest (vs. Dutch Fork), Socastee (Lexington) and St. James (River Bluff) all saw their seasons come to an end, as did Class 3A programs Loris and Aynor.

The only local team that played Monday and won was North Myrtle Beach, which defeated Beaufort 2-1 in a game between two No. 3 seeds. Myrtle Beach, a recipient of a first-round bye, will face No. 2 May River on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, area girls soccer teams St. James, Socastee, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Loris will have their shots at a first-round playoff game. The Myrtle Beach girls also received a first-round bye and will play Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s Airport-Lucy Beckham contest.

Eight area baseball programs and North Myrtle Beach softball also open Tuesday, with the bulk of the area’s softball squads beginning Wednesday.

That day, Myrtle Beach boys tennis will also play host to the Class 4A lower state finals against fellow No. 1 seed Beaufort.

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer (First round)

Class 5A

No. 4 White Knoll at No. 1 St. James, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m. (at Carolina Forest)

No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 River Bluff

Class 4A

No. 3 Bluffton at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

(Myrtle Beach received first-round bye)

Class 3A

No. 3 Brookland-Cayce at No. 2 Aynor

No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Fox Creek

Softball (First round)

Class 4A

No. 3 Colleton County at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

Baseball (First round)

Class 5A

No. 4 Chapin at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Dutch Fork at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 River Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Conway at No. 1 Lexington, 6:30 p.m.