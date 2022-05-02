Seven of Horry County's boys soccer teams qualified for their respective state playoffs.
On Monday in the opening round, five of them were eliminated by teams from the Midlands.
Class 5A squads St. Carolina Forest (vs. Dutch Fork), Socastee (Lexington) and St. James (River Bluff) all saw their seasons come to an end, as did Class 3A programs Loris and Aynor.
The only local team that played Monday and won was North Myrtle Beach, which defeated Beaufort 2-1 in a game between two No. 3 seeds. Myrtle Beach, a recipient of a first-round bye, will face No. 2 May River on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, area girls soccer teams St. James, Socastee, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Loris will have their shots at a first-round playoff game. The Myrtle Beach girls also received a first-round bye and will play Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s Airport-Lucy Beckham contest.
Eight area baseball programs and North Myrtle Beach softball also open Tuesday, with the bulk of the area’s softball squads beginning Wednesday.
That day, Myrtle Beach boys tennis will also play host to the Class 4A lower state finals against fellow No. 1 seed Beaufort.
TUESDAY
Girls Soccer (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 White Knoll at No. 1 St. James, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m. (at Carolina Forest)
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 River Bluff
Class 4A
No. 3 Bluffton at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
(Myrtle Beach received first-round bye)
Class 3A
No. 3 Brookland-Cayce at No. 2 Aynor
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Fox Creek
Softball (First round)
Class 4A
No. 3 Colleton County at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Baseball (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 Chapin at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Dutch Fork at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 River Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Conway at No. 1 Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 3 North Augusta at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 4 Fox Creek at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 4 Bethune-Bowman at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Softball (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 River Bluff at No. 1 St. James 6 p.m.
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Chapin
Class 3A
No. 4 Brookland-Cayce at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Strom Thurmond at No. 2 Loris
Boys Soccer
Class 4A
No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta, 6 p.m.
No. 2 May River at No. 2 Myrtle Beach
Boys Tennis
Class 4A (Lower State finals)
No. 1 Beaufort at No. 1 Myrtle Beach
